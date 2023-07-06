The teaser of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar‘ came out early morning at 5:12 am today and netizens are mostly underwhelmed. Here are the reactions:

#SRK‘s #Jawan trailer will reportedly be more intriguing next level compared to #Prabhas #Salaar teaser according to sources — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) July 5, 2023

Salaar Teaser – Average – 2.5/5

Background Score was quite underwhelming. Hope the movie turns out to be good. pic.twitter.com/ZFzKAm6Mzl — FilmoHolic FarHan (@filmy_farhan) July 6, 2023

To be Honest

KGF 2 Teaser >>>> Salaar Teaser

#SalaarTeaser Disappointed pic.twitter.com/yLpHALalkV — JØ₭ɆⱤ 👅 (@jgmonsterjg) July 6, 2023

Kabzaa Teaser >>> #SalaarTeaser Totally disappointed. Not even a proper glimpse of #Prabhas‘s face Prashant Neel overrated? pic.twitter.com/Qds3Aj4J3T — Mad Max (@madmAAx55) July 6, 2023

I am very fond of films. After watching teaser I feel that nothing is new and creative it’s like director old films. Even hero shots also resemblance to his previous film sahoo climax action episode . Not impressive only darken at dawn — Urstrulyravikumar (@Urstrulyraviku5) July 6, 2023

Below average teaser,had high expectations but bgm was not good neither that dialogue and same very over the top action — deepak (@salmanbhakt123) July 6, 2023

After all the excitement for the teaser of Hombale Films ‘Salaar‘, the audience might witness yet another massive teaser of Don 3, which is also a very renowned film franchise. It has been believed that the teaser of Don 3 might also release on the same day when the teaser of Salaar is released, however, nothing has been confirmed yet. While in Don 3, we might see Farhan Akhtar returning to the director’s chair after a long time. If we get to see the teaser of Don 3 and Salaar dropping on the same day, it would certainly be a big day to keep our eyes on. Don 3 is the next installment in the Don reboot series.

