Prabhas' Salaar Teaser: Netizens prefer 'KGF 2' teaser, say Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' trailer will be more intriguing

One user wrote on Twitter- ' Honestly saying I'm not that impressed.. Now waiting for #JawanTeaser.'

FP Staff Last Updated:July 06, 2023 11:33:19 IST
The teaser of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar‘ came out early morning at 5:12 am today and netizens are mostly underwhelmed. Here are the reactions:

After all the excitement for the teaser of Hombale Films ‘Salaar‘, the audience might witness yet another massive teaser of Don 3, which is also a very renowned film franchise. It has been believed that the teaser of Don 3 might also release on the same day when the teaser of Salaar is released, however, nothing has been confirmed yet. While in Don 3, we might see Farhan Akhtar returning to the director’s chair after a long time. If we get to see the teaser of Don 3 and Salaar dropping on the same day, it would certainly be a big day to keep our eyes on. Don 3 is the next installment in the Don reboot series.

