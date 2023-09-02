Fans were excited to see two major films in the same month in September this year- Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Prabhas’ Salaar. However, a report by Pinkvilla informs that Salaar has been postponed and a new release date is to be decided by the makers.

A source told the portal, “Salaar holds a prominent position among the big films emerging from India, and the creators are determined to meet the high expectations of fans and moviegoers. Unfortunately, the film is not yet ready and requires additional time for post-production. Consequently, Prabhas, Prashant Neel, and their team collectively agreed to postpone the movie from its original September 28 release date. The distributors in the USA and India have also been notified about it, while the USA’s bookings will be canceled and refunds will be issued.”

Jawan effect

Netizens have stated it’s the effect of SRK’s upcoming monster. Here are some reactions:

Kitno se bhagega ab ye. Yaha Tiger3 aur Dunki hain aur fir 2024 me fighter.😂 — अपना Bollywood🎥 (@Apna_Bollywood) September 1, 2023

‘Jawan’ advance bookings

The advance bookings for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan have commenced and the early trends suggest it’s all set to take a historic opening at the box-office on September 7. Film and trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted- “#JawanAdvanceBooking are on a FIRE. Off to a splendid start after #JawanTrailer. SOLD 20.26K tickets in the last one hour from book my show portal in India.#Jawan is all set to become the 2nd 100-crore opener for #ShahRukhKhan after #Pathaan. That will make it the FIRST ever actor to achieve the feat in Bollywood history.”

Ticket prices

Morning IMAX shows, from 8 am to 11:45 am, cost Rs 400 to Rs 1200. The IMAX shows scheduled for late hours would cost approximately Rs 700 to Rs 1850. Morning 2D shows vary from Rs 220 to Rs 750 in both theatres. Likewise, the prices range from Rs 300 to Rs 1850 for the later 2D shows.