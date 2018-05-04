Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's upcoming film will be Hindi-Telugu bilingual, predominantly shot in Europe

After the humongous success of Baahubali series, actor Prabhas is meticulously shaping up his career. The handsome hunk is aware of the fact that he is no longer a Telugu actor and his films have the potential to get a solid opening even in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema.

Though Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Vikram Reddy are the three important names behind UV Creations (producers of Saaho), Prabhas is said to be the silent partner in the production house and his involvement is apparently instrumental in attracting big investors.

As we all know, Prabhas’ Saaho is being made at a gargantuan budget of Rs 300 cr. Apart from their aggressive promotions in local Telugu market, UV Creations signed a deal with T Series for the distribution of the Hindi version of Saaho. Prabhas had instructed his team to rope in well-known Hindi actors for Saaho and as a result, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Mandira Bedi are playing pivotal roles in the film.

Currently, team Saaho is busy shooting a high octane action sequence under the supervision of Kenny Bates of Transformers fame. “For the twenty days schedule, we have hired more than 50 imported bikes and cars. It will be one of its kind action sequence for Indian cinema standards. Nearly 250 stuntmen are working on this particular portion and a massive Rs 90 cr is being spent for the stunt portions of the film”, said a source close to team Saaho to Firstpost.

Following Baahubali and Saaho, the new periodic romantic drama of Prabhas with director Radha Krishna Kumar will also be made as a Hindi-Telugu bilingual. Besides Saaho, UV Creations will be bankrolling the fictional period film which will be predominantly shot in Europe and the story is set in the pre-Independence era.

The success of Baahubali has also changed the pre-production approach of films featuring Prabhas who wants his directors to conduct workshop session with the actors and spend more time before the shoot.

Sources say Prabhas and other actors will be attending a special workshop session to understand their characters in this new film of Radha Krishna Kumar. As Prabhas is busy with the Abu Dhabi schedule of Saaho, Pooja Hegde will attend the workshop later this week in Mumbai.

Prabhas will be seen playing the role of a palm reader in the film, the actor will shed a few kilos which he gained for Saaho and of course, there will be multiple stunning action sequences to please the hardcore fans of the actor.

Pooja Hegde has been roped in to play the romantic interest of Prabhas in the Radha Krishna Kumar film. In a media interaction, Pooja said: “The most challenging character in my career would be the upcoming film with Prabhas”. The actress will also have intense action sequence and dance numbers along with Prabhas in the film. Radha Krishna Kumar is also in talks with the leading actors in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi to break the language barrier.

“A grand set will be erected in India replicating the 19th-century village and the team has already started the research work in getting the require properties to get the authentic pre-Independence era look for the film. Even before the shoot, the director has locked the Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil dialogues. The major chunk of the film will be canned in Europe”, says a source close to the team.

Prabhas is expected to complete the shoot of Saaho by the end of this month, he is likely to begin Radha Krishna Kumar’s film on 7 June.

Updated Date: May 04, 2018 20:13 PM