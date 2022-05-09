Actress Disha Patani thanks co-star Prabhas on Instagram for bringing homemade foods on the sets of their upcoming film Project K.

It seems like a busy year for Disha Patani as she puts forward her feet on the shoots of Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi Project K, joining the stellar cast of Prabhas & Deepika Padukone.

It was recently announced that she entered the Project K family with a warm welcome and today Disha receives a special treat from Prabhas.

The actress took to her social media and shared a picture of tiffin boxes that she received from Prabhas. While thanking him for this welcoming gesture Disha wrote:

"Thank you @actorprabhas for spoiling us"

It looks like a spectacular year for Disha Patani at the movies with Ek Villian Returns, Dharma Productions’ Yodha a modern-day action entertainer, and now Project K.

