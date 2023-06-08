The countdown for Adipurush has officially begun, and while the film already has positive word of mouth, it is only getting stronger by the day. In fact, seeing the love Bhushan Kumar produced and Om Raut directed Adipurush is getting testifies the fact that the film has made a special place in every Indian’s heart. Now with receiving U-Certificate from censor board.

Building upon this belief, director Om Raut, during the Final Trailer launch in Tirupati, made a humble request to producer Bhushan Kumar and distributors. He requested that they reserve one seat for Hanuman Ji in every show of ‘Adipurush’ worldwide.

Director Om Raut’s request was met with agreement and enthusiasm from producer Bhushan Kumar, making this a historic moment. For the first time ever, a special seat will be reserved in every theater across the world where ‘Adipurush’ will be played, as a mark of honor and reverence for Hanuman Ji.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles and will be releasing globally on 16th June 2023.

