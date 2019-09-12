Prabhas fan reportedly climbs a cellphone tower, demands to meet the Saaho star

Prabhas who became a household name after the mammoth success of Baahubali films, has avid fans expressing their love and affection for the actor that surely is headline-worthy, however, at times there are some unpleasant incidences as well.

A fan of the actor reportedly climbed a cellphone tower on Wednesday, demanding that a meeting be arranged with the actor. The incident took place in Jangam, Telangana. Visuals of the same have been doings rounds on social media.

Please Checkout this news - Crazy Prabhas Fan On Cell Tower https://t.co/BWppGNq4LS pic.twitter.com/suqOrRtdHb — manatelugu to (@manatelugu) September 11, 2019

The Times of India writes that he threatened to jump of the tower if the said meeting with Prabhas wasn't arranged. However, the report doesn't mention of the matter resolved or if the authorities were alerted about the situation.

Post the release of Saaho, the makers had organised an event for the fans in Hyderabad. The event witnessed massive crowd with more than one lakh fans turned up to see the actor.

Prabhas became a nationwide sensation after the path-breaking success of the Baahubali saga — Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. And it was after a gap of two years, that the South superstar returned to celluloid with Sujeeth's multilingual action film Saaho.

Meanwhile, Saaho, which was reportedly made on a mammoth budget of Rs 350 crore, has garnered Rs 400 crore at the box office, in which Rs 100 crore has been collected from the film's Hindi release. Sujeeth recently opened up about his film receiving flak for being a critical failure and he feels audiences are targetting him the most. Despite the film's considerable box office figures, Sujeeth claims that he is being "treated as harshly as if I have committed a crime

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2019 10:40:50 IST