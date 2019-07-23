Prabhas expresses gratitude to ISRO for naming Chandrayaan 2 as Baahubali, calls it 'an honour for entire team'

Prabhas, who is widely known for his role in magnum opus Baahubali, took to Instagram to congratulate Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of Chandrayaan 2 and also addressed the satellite's connection with his film.

His post expressed gratitude to ISRO for naming Chandrayaan 2 Baahubali. He wrote, "It is a further honor for the entire Baahubali Team with the rocket being regarded as #Baahubali for its magnum opus scale, years of hardwork in the making & first of its kind capacity to carry 300 tonnes."

Prabhas achieved massive popularity after the blockbuster success of Baahubali franchise, which has garnered international acclaim as well.

The success of Chandrayaan 2 mission will ensure the fourth rank for India after the US, Russia and China in pulling off a soft landing on the moon.

Prabhas will be next seen in action drama Saaho, along with Shraddha Kapoor. Helmed by Sujeeth, the movie, which was earlier supposed to release on 15 August, is now slated to release on 30 August. Explaining the delay due to production process, the makers said in a statement, "We want to bring the best to the audience. For bringing finesse to the action sequences, we need some more time. Although we are shifting the date from Independence Day but we want to stick to the month of independence and patriotism with Saaho. We are dedicated to bringing the biggest movie on the largest scale."

Apart from this, the actor is also a part of a movie directed by Radha Krishna Kumar alongside Pooja Hegde.

