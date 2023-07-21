Vyjayanthi Movies has astounded fans with the momentous glimpse of their highly-anticipated film, now officially titled Kalki 2898 AD. This cinematic masterpiece has been hailed as a seamless fusion of science fiction and unprecedented storytelling, setting new benchmarks for the genre.

The grand unveiling of Kalki 2898 AD took place at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), where the film captivated audiences with its visionary concept and spellbinding visuals. The new title perfectly encapsulates the essence of the film, generating curiosity and excitement among fans and cinephiles worldwide.

Its stunning ! Mind blowing! I am so happy! #Prabhas is back in his elements! Fantastic job @nagashwin7 @VyjayanthiFilms @SwapnaDuttCh and the entire! You are pushing Indian filmmaking to the next level on the global stage https://t.co/ukPCflikUC — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) July 21, 2023

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema. The film’s premise, set in the distant future of 2898 AD, seamlessly blends futuristic elements with rich storytelling, offering an unparalleled and immersive cinematic experience.

Produced by C Aswani Dutt from Vyjayanthi Movies, the magnum opus stars some of the industry stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in the lead

As the buzz around Kalki 2898 AD continues to grow, fans eagerly await further updates on the film’s release but one thing we are sure of at this point is that Vyjayanthi Movies is set to redefine storytelling and showcase Indian cinema’s potential on the global stage with this groundbreaking sci-fi masterpiece. The film is slated to release on 12th January 2024.