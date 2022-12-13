Prabhas is one of the biggest superstars in India today and the only actor to have four PAN India releases. Out of which, two of his films have created a legacy of their own which will go down in the history. It’s been years since Baahubali and Baahubali 2 was released and we can still remember the audience roaring the moment Prabhas entered our screens space as Amarendra Bahubali. Since then, his craze has only increased and the two of these films have become evergreen in the hearts of the audience.

Today, he is one of the most bankable star. In the latest ‘Most Liked Hindi Theatrical Films’ list revealed by a leading and trusted media house, Baahubali and Baahubali 2 made it to the top 10. This list has been curated on the basis of films released since 2009. While it has been many years Baahubali (2015) and Baahubali 2 (2017) were released, the fervor for the film is still the same amongst the audience. No wonder why, the films topped the list of this leading portals.

Prabhas has been at the top of the game for a long time. He goes out and out to make sure he gives his all for any project he takes. For someone who did Bahubali, Bahubali 2, and other blockbusters surely knows what it takes to deliver a performance that is remembered for years. He had given five years of dedication to execute Baahubali and did not accept any project in those years.

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in films like Spirit, Salaar, Adipurush next to Kriti Sanon, Project K with Deepika Padukone and one with director Maruti. His lineup is very exciting and India is patiently waiting for his film to hit the theatre.

