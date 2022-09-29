Prabhas attends late uncle Krishnam Raju's condolence meet in his native village

Leaving millions of fans heartbroken, the rebel star of Tollywood Krishnam Raju left the world for his heavenly abode on 11 September. On 29 September, a condolence meet was held in his village named Mogalthuru, wherein reportedly arrangements for about 75,000 to 1 lakh people have been made. Now, Krishnam Raju’s nephew and pan India star Prabhas, who was very close to his uncle, traveled to his native village on Thursday to be part of the condolence meet. Several videos and pictures of Prabhas coming to the premises have taken the internet by storm. In the videos, Prabhas can be seen waving the legions of fans and followers gathered around. The Radhe Shyam actor even waved at them and addressed the crowd through a microphone.

For those who don’t know, the veteran actor and the former union minister died on 11 September in the wee hours, after suffering from post-COVID-19 ailments. Died at a hospital in Hyderabad, the Telugu cinema icon has left the entire film fraternity in a complete state of grief. After visiting the village on the 11th-day ceremony of his demise, Prabhas reached the village ahead of the condolence event today. A Twitter user shared the video with the caption, “Prabhas anna arrived in Mogalthur early this morning for Krishnam Raju gari condolences event. All preparations are made for around 75k-1L people expected, so everyone there follows the police & officials for a smooth and successful event.” In one of the videos, Prabhas can be seen coming inside the venue, while his guards form human chains on each of his sides amidst the gathering of innumerable fans and followers.

#Prabhas anna arrived in mogalthur this early morning for KrishnamRaju gari condolences event. All preparations are made for around 75k-1L people expected, so everyone there follow the police & officials for a smooth and successful event. pic.twitter.com/uZOndeImod — Prabhas Trends™ (@TrendsPrabhas) September 29, 2022

Apart from waving hands at them, Prabhas can also be seen addressing the crowd. In another video, the actor can be seen standing on a heightened platform with his family members, as he acknowledges everyone gathered around. According to Pinkvilla, the actor addressed the crowd in Telugu, and said, “How is everyone? Love you darlings..love you all core. Lunch is ready, everybody please eat.” Sporting all black, the Baahubali actor looked dapper in his bearded look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde. Next, the heartthrob will be seen in Om Raut’s multi-starrer magnum opus Adipurush, wherein Prabhas will be seen sharing the screen space with Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Vatsal Seth.

