Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar‘ teaser was launched with much fan-fare at 5:12 am on July 6. And it has garnered over 83 million views in 24 hours.

Hombale Films’ Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire features a stellar ensemble cast including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the highly anticipated film is scheduled to hit theaters on September 28, 2023, in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

With a staggering budget, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire stands tall among the biggest Indian films ever made, paralleling renowned blockbusters like Baahubali and the KGF series. The makers have left no stone unturned in creating an unparalleled visual spectacle, enlisting the expertise of foreign studios and accomplished stuntmen to deliver high-end VFX and breathtaking action sequences.

Moreover, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is an upcoming Indian film that brings together the dream team of renowned director Prashanth Neel and superstar Prabhas for the first time. This mega project is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the makers of the successful KGF franchise, and features the same technical team from the KGF series. The film promises to deliver a grandeur that has never been witnessed before on the big screen, with a staggering 14 massive sets constructed in and around Ramoji Film City.

Brace yourselves for an unparalleled cinematic journey as Prabhas, Prithviraj, Shruthi Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and others breathe life into their characters on the big screen.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.