“Salaar” starring Prabhas is currently ongoing in Italy. PAN India star Prabhas will be seen playing a dual role in the film according to sources. The highly anticipated movie, written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur’s Hombale Films company, has been filming mid march in Matera, the old southern Italian town famous for its prehistoric whitewashed caves. Matera was the setting for the prologue action sequence for the James Bond film “No Time to Die,” among other international titles.

“Salaar” production has now moved to Naples, where preparations for filming in the southern port city’s central Piazza del Plebiscito plaza are underway. The local police are assisting with the set preparations, which include the use of drones and lighting for night shooting. Aside from Matera and Naples, other “Salaar” locales include Rome and Budapest.

Though plot details are limited, “Salaar” is about two young people from different nations who fall in love despite the distance and cultural differences, and overcome numerous challenges. The first installment of the thriller with a love undercurrent is set to be released internationally on September 23 in Telugu and dubbed in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and English.

Meanwhile, it is being learnt that Hombale Films’ Salaar has been mounted on a very huge scale and has been budgeted at a whopping 400+ crores. While the dynamic team and technicians of KGF are also a part of Salaar, we can certainly now say that the era of Salaar has begun! Releasing on 28th September 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.