Ever since the teaser of the highly-anticipated film Adipurush has been launched, it has received divided reactions on the internet with many criticising the makers for poor VFX and misrepresentation of several lead characters. Amid massive criticism from the audience, reports have also suggested that it has led to a rift between leading actor Prabhas and director Om Raut. Prabhas was reportedly not happy with the teaser after it was unveiled. A video has also gone viral on the internet where the Baahubali star can be seen being upset with something following the teaser launch and further sounding angry with the director in the hotel lobby.

However, now putting a stop to all such rumours, the actor-director duo were seen sportingly attending the Dussehra celebrations at the historical Red Fort in Delhi on Wednesday. Looking quite happy while holding each other’s hands on the stage, Om Raut and Prabhas confirmed that there was no tiff or misunderstanding going on between the two of them.



Apart from the actor and the director, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was also present at the celebrations. Prabhas who is portraying the lead role in the Ramayana-inspired film, Adipurush was also given the honour to perform the Ravan Dahan ceremony at the celebrations. Videos and pictures of the same show the actor holding a bow and arrow and making the shot while channeling his inner Lord Ram.



Adipurush teaser fails to impress the audience

Earlier on Sunday, the entire Adipurush team flew down to Ayodhya and revealed the teaser of the film at a grand event on the bank of the Saryu river. Lead actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, producer Bhushan Kumar and director Om Raut were present at the event. The film also features actor Saif Ali Khan in a prominent role.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on 12 January 2023 in IMAX and 3D in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

