Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s ‘Adipurush‘ has created history by raking Rs 140 crore globally on day one. Here’s the tweet by T-Series:

‘Adipurush‘ opened in cinemas on June 16 to mixed reviews. While giving his review to the press, a man was attacked by Prabhas’ fans for not liking the film and it was all pandemonium outside the cinema.

Back in October 2022, when Om Raut, Bhushan Kumar shared the teaser of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush, netizens were left unimpressed. Things did improve marginally when the same teaser was shown to a bunch of journalists in 3D but the quantum of the damage was too big. The makers that were eying for a January 11 release pushed the date to rework on VFX, and now it’ll finally see the lights of the day on June 16 this year. And the moment fans were waiting for also arrived after a few months- The trailer.

The trailer suggested director Om Raut and the whole team used a unique technology for visual effects. Result? Some impressive visuals better and far better than the teaser. But is it going to be enough? It’s the epic tale of the Ramayana. We have Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Raavan, Sunny Singh as Laxman. We have sprawling shots of Hanuman uprooting the Sanjeevani Booti and the attack on Raavan’s Lanka. We have glimpses of a distressed Sita at his den waiting for her Ram.

