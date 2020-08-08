Why Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Yash and other South Indian stars are planning to explore pan-Indian markets for their films
Prabhas recently unveiled the first look of his multilingual Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde, and announced another one with Deepika Padukone.
The South Indian film industry always makes sure to push the boundaries by exploring new markets beyond their home-turf. The makers of Baahubali dared to make the magnum opus despite knowing that they do not have well-known stars to conquer the Bollywood market. But the gamble paid off so well that the Baahubali franchise went on to surpass all the Hindi films at the box office.
KGF: Chapter One was made in Kannada, and grossed more than Rs 200 crore at the box office. Even before these two biggies, S Shankar's Endhiran grossed more than Rs 280 crore at the box office, and tasted decent success in Hindi. The Hindi version of India's most expensive film 2.0 also performed well in the Northern territories.
However, films like Chiranjeevi-starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Sudeep's Pailwaan, Rajinikanth-starrer Petta, Kaala, and Darbar could not move beyond the home ground although they were marketed as mul
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
The pleasure of watching Charlize Theron pack a punch: How The Old Guard actor emerged a bonafide action star
Watching Charlize Theron fight has become one of the singular pleasures of contemporary cinema, like watching Judy Garland sing or Charlie Chaplin pantomime.
Mel Gibson tested positive for coronavirus in April, hospitalised for a week, confirms actor's representative
Mel Gibson was treated with the drug Remdesivir while he was hospitalised and has since tested negative for coronavirus several times.
AMC, Universal Studios strike deal to trim theatrical window to 17 days for early home releases
The new deal covers Universal films — which include the Fast & Furious franchise, Jurassic Park movies and the Despicable Me series — in the US over the next three years.