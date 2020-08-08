Why Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Yash and other South Indian stars are planning to explore pan-Indian markets for their films

Prabhas recently unveiled the first look of his multilingual Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde, and announced another one with Deepika Padukone.

The South Indian film industry always makes sure to push the boundaries by exploring new markets beyond their home-turf. The makers of Baahubali dared to make the magnum opus despite knowing that they do not have well-known stars to conquer the Bollywood market. But the gamble paid off so well that the Baahubali franchise went on to surpass all the Hindi films at the box office.

KGF: Chapter One was made in Kannada, and grossed more than Rs 200 crore at the box office. Even before these two biggies, S Shankar's Endhiran grossed more than Rs 280 crore at the box office, and tasted decent success in Hindi. The Hindi version of India's most expensive film 2.0 also performed well in the Northern territories.

However, films like Chiranjeevi-starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Sudeep's Pailwaan, Rajinikanth-starrer Petta, Kaala, and Darbar could not move beyond the home ground although they were marketed as mul