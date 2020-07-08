Prabhas 20 official title, first look to be unveiled on 10 July, actor announces on Instagram

Prabhas' trilingual drama, tentatively titled Prabhas 20, also stars Pooja Hedge and Bhagyashree in pivotal roles

Prabhas has taken to Instagram to announce that the first look of his upcoming film, tentatively titled Prabhas 20, will be unveiled on 10 July.

The announcement poster shows an ornate clock covered in flowers with the hands pointing at 10.

According to The Indian Express, the film has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is a trilingual project. It is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The report adds the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. UV Creations, the makers of the film shared about the first look release date on Twitter.

According to a report in India.com, Prabhas 20 is a love story set in the 1960s and 70s Europe. The shooting of the film will resume once the things are back to normal post coronavirus pandemic.

In an earlier interaction with India Today, actress Bhagyashree had revealed a bit about the film and her role.

"The character, my look, film sets and the cast were designed with utmost detailing. It's amazing to see producers Vikram Reddy, Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati shell out a lot of money to make the film humongous. I must give special credits to cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, who has taken brilliant shots in the film," she said.