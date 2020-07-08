Prabhas 20 official title, first look to be unveiled on 10 July, actor announces on Instagram
Prabhas' trilingual drama, tentatively titled Prabhas 20, also stars Pooja Hedge and Bhagyashree in pivotal roles
Prabhas has taken to Instagram to announce that the first look of his upcoming film, tentatively titled Prabhas 20, will be unveiled on 10 July.
The announcement poster shows an ornate clock covered in flowers with the hands pointing at 10.
Check it out here
According to The Indian Express, the film has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is a trilingual project. It is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The report adds the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. UV Creations, the makers of the film shared about the first look release date on Twitter.
Here's the tweet by UV Creations
The announcement you all have been waiting for! Title & first look of #Prabhas20 will be out on 10.7.2020 at 10 AM🕺#Prabhas @hegdepooja @director_radhaa @UVKrishnamRaju garu @itsBhushanKumar #Vamshi #Pramod @PraseedhaU @UV_Creations @TSeries pic.twitter.com/64e4maW9us — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) July 8, 2020
According to a report in India.com, Prabhas 20 is a love story set in the 1960s and 70s Europe. The shooting of the film will resume once the things are back to normal post coronavirus pandemic.
(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
In an earlier interaction with India Today, actress Bhagyashree had revealed a bit about the film and her role.
"The character, my look, film sets and the cast were designed with utmost detailing. It's amazing to see producers Vikram Reddy, Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati shell out a lot of money to make the film humongous. I must give special credits to cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, who has taken brilliant shots in the film," she said.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Bandini actor Shardul Pandit asks for work in Instagram post, admits he used to take steroids to maintain physique
Shardul Pandit revealed he had started taking steroids after suggestions that he needed to gain muscles. However, this only led him to suffer three relapses of jaundice.
Aditi Rao Hydari on Amazon Prime film Sufiyum Sujatayum: Malayalam industry has huge reach on OTT platforms
In this exclusive interview with Firstpost, Aditi Rao Hydari talks about working in Sufiyum Sujatayum, working with Vijay Sethupathi, Dulquer Salmaan and turning singer for composer-actor GV Prakash.
Kappela movie review: Same ol' patriarchal trope wrapped in taut direction and a charming cast
Kappela is alluring and visually pretty, but progressive it absolutely is not.