Posthumous Leonard Cohen LP expected to release in 2019, reveals late musician's son

A posthumous studio from Leonard Cohen is in development, the singer's son and longtime producer Adam said. One of the most iconic singer-songwriters of the late '60s-'70s, Cohen passed away at the age of 82, a couple of months after releasing LP You Want It Darker.

In an interview with CBC's q, Adam revealed the new material is expected to release in 2019. "I was tasked with finishing a few more songs of his that we started together on the last album, so his voice is literally still in my life. It's a bizarre and delicious entanglement.

"To make a long story short, I believe that there are some really beautiful new songs of Leonard Cohen that no one's heard that are at some point going to come out,"," Adam said.

He added the tone of the new music resembles the 'So Long, Marianne' hitmaker's "older work, something more romantic".

"There are these songs that exist that he wanted finished, these incredible powerful readings that were set to music. It's going to surprise and delight."

The news comes ahead of the publication of a new book of poetry from Leonard Cohen that he wrote in the months before his death, titled The Flame. It will hit the bookshelves on 2 October.

Updated Date: Sep 30, 2018 18:51 PM