Post-Race 3, Salman Khan fans don't want Dabangg 3 to release: 'It is not all about box office collection'

FP Staff

Jun,27 2018 12:43:34 IST

Salman Khan's action thriller Race 3 starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem released on 15 June, disappointing critics for its ludicrous plot, performances and "bombastic dialoguebaazi". The Remo Dsouza directorial venture was so widely disliked that it has received just 2.4 stars on the movie rating website IMDb.

Surprisingly, the film earned 29.17 crores on the first day of its release, emerging as 2018's biggest box office debut. It also managed to cross the 100 crore mark in its opening weekend but eventually saw a decline in collections.

Salman fans seem to be completely averse to the idea of a third Dabangg film. They took to Twitter to say that they did not want Dabangg 3 to release.

Khan is currently in the US for Dabangg Reloaded Tour with actors Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif, Guru Randhawa and Fernandez. He is also going to star in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat.

