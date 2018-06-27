Post-Race 3, Salman Khan fans don't want Dabangg 3 to release: 'It is not all about box office collection'

Salman Khan's action thriller Race 3 starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem released on 15 June, disappointing critics for its ludicrous plot, performances and "bombastic dialoguebaazi". The Remo Dsouza directorial venture was so widely disliked that it has received just 2.4 stars on the movie rating website IMDb.

Surprisingly, the film earned 29.17 crores on the first day of its release, emerging as 2018's biggest box office debut. It also managed to cross the 100 crore mark in its opening weekend but eventually saw a decline in collections.

Salman fans seem to be completely averse to the idea of a third Dabangg film. They took to Twitter to say that they did not want Dabangg 3 to release.

WE DON'T WANT DABANGG 3 not only DABANGG 3 but every movies which are taking Indian film industry in worst nightmares Giving this shit nonsense from decades with no logic and common sense Worst script,faltu story and outdated dialogues We want is the creativity and talent

✨ — sunil (@sono52625492) June 24, 2018

Please stop @BeingSalmanKhan from ruining his career again @luvsalimkhan Iulia, Daisy, Saqib have all been rejected by audience. Even if Salman gives them 100 movies, audience will never accept them. He is destroying his own career WE DONT WANT DABANGG3 — (@h_hazra) June 24, 2018

The character of #ChulbulPandey has humongous potential, but it needs a complete REBOOT. If at all #Dabangg3 is being made, it has to be made with a capable director like #RohitShetty. If you don't intend to take it to the next level, SCRAP it. @arbaazSkhan — Himesh (@himeshmankad) June 25, 2018

If Bhaijaan @BeingSalmanKhan want to do #Dabangg3 then it's OK. We know the way you rejected many script for D3 amd finally choose ome movie will be awesome under the Captain of ship Prabhu. But but we want strong starcast n good music dir. We don't want berojgar gang in future — Salman Abdi (@SalmanAabdi) June 24, 2018

We know Chulbul Pandey is one of the most ICONIC & LOVED character of Indian Cinema. But can't see that iconic character not getting its due in future because of poor cast, direction & story. Better to not harm it anymore. Please @arbaazSkhan bro WE DONT WANT DABANGG3 !! — Deνιℓ (@ibeingdevil__) June 24, 2018

It is not about BOX OFFICE COLLECTION at all. It's all about CONTENTFUL MOVIES WITH GOOD TALENTED DIRECTORS AND STAR CAST. WE DONT WANT DABANGG 3 WE DONT WANT @ShahDaisy25 WE DONT WANT @IuliaVantur WE DON'T WANT @sonakshisinha WE DON'T WANT @Saqibsaleem — hopeless soul (@Jerseyno27) June 24, 2018

@BeingSalmanKhan sir plz don't do movies like dabangg 3,remo's dance film .we fans don't want to see u in such movies and working with c grade people WE DON'T WANT DABANGG 3 — TiGeR (@beingayub) June 24, 2018

Khan is currently in the US for Dabangg Reloaded Tour with actors Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif, Guru Randhawa and Fernandez. He is also going to star in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat.

