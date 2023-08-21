Post 'Made in Heaven 2' accusations of appropriation, colleague and journalist/writer Sumit Baudh calls out Yashica Dutt
The author of Coming Out as Dalit, Yashica Dutt, called out the makers of Prime Video’s Made In Heaven 2, namely Neeraj Ghaywan, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti for misappropriating her life and work in the fifth episode of the series. This conversation has just got a new turn now as the journalist and writer Sumit Baudh has now shared a statement stating Yashica Dutt not giving him credit for his article (of 2007) in her book (of 2019).
“As a journalist and as a writer, ideas are how I survive,” she said. “If I’m not credited and they’ve made money on top of that, then that’s not okay.” Amusing to note the obvious hypocrisy here—of @YashicaDutt’s failure to credit my article (of 2007) in her book (of 2019). 2/2
— Sumit Baudh (@BaudhSumit) August 20, 2023
Sumit Baudh took to his social media and shared a note on Yashica Dutt’s statement on her Made In Heaven 2 accusations. The statement stood against Yashica Dutt as Sumit Baudh called her a hypocrite. Sumit Baudh’s statement –
Talking about the review, Firstpost wrote, “It is unfortunate that the makers of this show are getting flak for being too woke, a word that is now used to shut down people who dare to raise questions about unjust practices, whether it is homophobia or non-consensual polygamy. Mirza and Mathur have performed the roles assigned to them with confidence and sensitivity, and this episode will hopefully go a long way in transforming the hearts and minds of people who use tradition to justify cruelty.”
