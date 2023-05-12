Deepika Padukone added another feather to her international hat with her feature on the cover of TIME Magazine. Well-decked up with a string of achievements, Deepika’s illustrious career has consistently cemented her mark on the global front. Keeping up the spree, the queen got her name now shine in the list of the rare Indian actors to be on the cover of TIME, as she joins the honored club of global personalities like Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and several other influential personalities. This indeed speaks a lot about Deepika’s unparalleled popularity, wide global appeal, and unbeatable stardom that has put India on the global map yet again.

Ahead of Deepika’s feature on the cover of TIME Magazine, social media has been buzzing about the same. This led to trend #QueenDP at the top while the netizens are dropping their good wishes for her feature on the cover of this internationally esteemed magazine.

It’s still rare to have an Indian actor on the cover, but she’s definitely helping others #Trailblazer #QueenDP pic.twitter.com/YEAw0gQx8S — Maggie (@_1Maggie__) May 11, 2023

I can’t believe how stunning Deepika Padukone looks on this magazine cover. #DeepikaPadukone🥰🥰🥰❤ #QueenDP pic.twitter.com/qGcnXYq574 — Abhishek Bansal (@_abhishekbansal) May 11, 2023

It was only last year that the superstar was awarded ‘The Time100 Impact Award’ for her achievements in cinema and for her work in mental health advocacy. She was also the only Indian to be honored twice by TIME. Recently, she took over the stage as the only Indian presenter at the Oscars and was amongst the most talked-about personalities at this year’s Oscar Awards.

Apart from conquering the global podium, On the work front, Deepika recently gave the year’s biggest blockbuster, Pathaan, and will be next seen in ‘Figher’ alongside Hrithik Roshan and in ‘Project K’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani.

