Bollywood’s very own Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan is presently in London for the shooting of her upcoming project with Hansal Mehta. While the actress took off for the UK a few days ago along with her younger son Jeh, she has recently been joined in by sister Karisma Kapoor. Kareena who is on a busy schedule in London made sure to take a day out from her work and spend time with her sister. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Bollywood actress shared a couple of pictures from their outing in London, which showed them having a gala time together.

The pictures, taken from different places in London, are stunning and it looks like duo had a great time. Kareena captioned the post with, “What sisters do when they have the day together. Pose, Makeup, Shop, Repeat…Girls just wanna have fun.”

If we check the pictures, Kareena and Karisma can be seen indulging in different activities throughout the day. While the first picture shows them twinning in black outfits and posing in the lift, the second one seems to be from their hotel room as they get dressed up for going out.

Another picture from the collection shows them going on a shopping spree as they pose in front of a mirror inside a shop. In the final picture, the sisters posed for the camera on the streets of London under the bright lights.

No doubt, the two look stunning and right in the mood for fun. Similarly, Karisma has also shared some pictures from the streets of London as the city already decks up ahead of Christmas and New Year.

In the meantime, fans also took to the comment section and shared their views on the pictures. A user wrote, “Are you serious? What are These beautiful and adorable pictures”, while another person commented, “One is Kylie and another is Kendall.”

Notably, Kareena also took a day off for her son Jeh and shared some time with him. Pictures of the same were also shared on the actress’ Instagram handle.

