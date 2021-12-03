Taking to their social media account, the Little Mix shared an emotional post letting fans know that after the Confetti tour which is in April/May next year, they will be taking a break.

Famous British girl group, Little Mix that consisting of Perrie Edwards (28), Leigh-Anne Pinnock (30) and Jade Thirlwall (28) have announced that they will take a break after ten long years to pursue new individual projects.

Taking to their social media account, the Little Mix shared an emotional post letting fans know that after the Confetti tour which is in April/May next year, they will be taking a break. The news about the band’s break-up comes after weeks of rumours surrounding their split.

The break also comes singer Jesy Nelson quit the group last December as the band's success had "taken a toll" on her mental well-being.

Stating that the past decade has been "amazing" and a "wonderful non-stop adventure", the band members announced that "we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects. They also thanked fans for their support and encouragement throughout the years. Check out their announcement here:

Further clarifying, the girl band clarified that they are here to stay and the break does not mean that the group is splitting up. They also highlighted the incredible memories, they created together in the past decade, promising that more memories would be created in the future. The band promised that their fans would witness ""music, tours and performances" soon.

Meanwhile, Little Mix’s official statement over the ‘break’ comes just a week before the 10th anniversary of them winning The X Factor in the year 2011. Moreover, earlier this year, artist Leigh-Anne and Perrie became moms for the first time. As per reports, Leigh-Anne gave birth to twins while Perrie gave birth to a healthy boy.

Furthermore, it was judges Gary Barlow, Kelly Rowland, Tulisa Contostavlos and Louis Walsh who paired these stars together of the ITV talent competition at the Bootcamp round. They did so after failing to decide on individual performers.