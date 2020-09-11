Entertainment

Poonam Pandey marries longtime boyfriend Sam Bombay, shares pictures on Instagram

Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay reportedly got engaged in July this year.

FP Trending September 11, 2020 14:23:31 IST
Actress Poonam Pandey got married to her longtime boyfriend Sam Bombay recently. The newlyweds shared pictures on social media from their nuptials.

Both Poonam and Sam shared photographs from their traditional wedding on Instagram. The duo was seen sporting intricately designed gorgeous ethnic war in the images.

Poonam sported a floral lehenga which she accompanied with a statement choker and mang tika, while Sam looked dapper in an embroidered black kurta, pants and shades.

Sharing the image on her social media handle, Poonam wrote, "Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you.”

Check out the post here

Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you.

Poonam Pandey's picture got a heart-warming reaction from her husband Sam who wrote, "Absolutely Mrs Bombay."

Here are some of the posts shared by Bombay and Pandey on their respective Instagram handles

❤️

The beginning of forever.

Mr & Mrs Bombay

One of the pictures shows Poonam wearing a champagne colored lehenga while showing off her mehendi design. She completed her look with jhumkas and a heavy necklace. Sam captioned the image, "Mr & Mrs Bombay."

According to a report in The Times of India, Sam and Poonam got engaged in July and got married in a private ceremony two months later.

Poonam Pandey, who made her Bollywood debut with Nasha, had played the role of a teacher who gets involved with a student.

