Poonam Pandey claims to have sent a legal notice to Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra for allegedly breaching contract

Model-actress Poonam Pandey says that she has filed a complaint in the Bombay High Court against actress Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra, and his associates. Pandey has alleged that Kundra and his associates at Armsprime Media have been illegally using content featuring her despite of the contract between the two parties being terminated.

Pandey explains that she has signed a contract with Armsprime Media and the company was handling The Poonam Pandey App. She further claims that they have been using content meant for the app even after the contract to do so expired by over eight months. Pandey also alleged that Kundra has been using the content and minting money.

"The company (Armsprime) was handling my app. I kept the contract small because I could see that there was some fraud happening. After a while, I terminated the contract. Now, I read in the news that these guys have terminated the contract. If they have terminated the contract, why have they been stealing my videos over the past eight months. I have been calling and messaging Raj, mailing him with the request to stop stealing my video. Now, I am getting threatening messages from Raj Kundra," Poonam claimed, while speaking to the Indo Asian News Service.

Pandey claims that along with the content, the company has also put out her personal number due to which she has been getting obscene calls.

The model further claims that the company recently reached out to her to decide on a settlement agreement. She adds that they have admitted to stealing her content, and are putting an amount in the contract. However, Pandey says that she refuses to stay silent and will be taking this to court because she wants to seek justice.

On the other hand, Kundra and his associate Saurabh Kushwah have denied Pandey's charge and even claimed that they have not received any notice.

An official statement has been issued by Armsprime Media, signed by Kushwah, which states, "The allegations by Poonam Pandey are false and frivolous. We have not received any notice or even a copy of the Writ Petition filed. We are surprised at how can we even be made a party to such Petition. There has been a breach of contract on her part and we are exercising our rights as per the agreement. Since the matter is sub-judice in High Court, we don't wish to make any further statement. Just because Raj is an investor in Armsprime, she is trying to extort money by misusing criminal law."

Updated Date: Feb 17, 2020 10:41:31 IST