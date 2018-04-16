Poonam Dhillon to make comeback after five-year-hiatus with Luv Ranjan's Blame It On Sanjog

Poonam Dhillon who was last seen in the 2013 Shruti Haasan, Girish Kumar-starrer Ramaiya Vastavaiya, is all set to make a comeback after five years in Luv Ranjan’s upcoming production titled Blame It On Sanjog, directed by debutant Navjot Gulati.

The actress will be playing a robust Punjabi mom in the film and the film reportedly has a lot to do with shaadi and humour. She will be sharing screen space with the highly-regarded Supriya Pathak. “We’ve started shooting in Mumbai and will be moving to Delhi later this month. I play a loud Punjabi woman, and Supriya Pathak and I are best friends-turned-foes due to an incident. Then, our kids — Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall — fall in love and our lives take a different turn,” Poonam told Mumbai Mirror.

The actress plays Sonnalli's mother in the film and said she is having a lot of fun during the shoots. The film is a masala entertainment and her character has a tinge of sweet and naughty characteristics, she said. The film is being extensively shot across Delhi, Mumbai and Ghaziabad.

On being asked about her future projects, she said that though she gets a lot of offers she is not considering all of them. Filmmakers even asked her to play Shraddha Kapoor's mother in films because of their similar features, she added. Though rumours claim Poonam's 25-year old son Anmol Thakeria is making his debut with a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film titled Tuesdays and Fridays, the actress chose not to speak about about it.

