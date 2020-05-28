Pooja Hegde's Instagram account hacked; actress reveals it was retrieved after an hour

Actress Pooja Hegde, who is known for her work in Bollywood and Telugu films, revealed that her Instagram account was hacked on the night of 27 May. The actress who was last seen in the January 2020 film Ala Vaikuntapurramloo opposite Allu Arjun informed that her account was later retrieved.

Pooja Hegde posted a message on Twitter where she stated that she has been informed by her digital team of the hacking episode. She also wrote, “Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you.”

Hi guys, so I’ve been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me with it. Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you. — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 27, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, the actress revealed that she was able to retrieve the account with the help of her technical team. “Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my Instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my Instagram. Any message, follow back or post in the past hour from my account has been done will be undone,” she added.

Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my Instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my Instagram Any message, follow back or post in d past hour from my account has been done will be undone. Ty. — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 27, 2020

According to a report in India Today, the hacker used Pooja's Instagram account to share memes about fellow actresses. One of the memes was from the film Majili starring Samantha Akkineni.

The actress later posted a message on her Instagram stories, where she wrote that any message, follow back or post from her id that were done by the hacker will be undone.

Pooja Hegde will next be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas in a film, tentatively titled Jaan. According to a report in Pinkvilla, director Radha Krishna Kumar has said that the film will be set in Europe. The actress also has a film next with Akhil Akkineni.

