Pooja Hegde tests negative for COVID-19, says she has ‘recovered well'
Pooja Hegde, who was under home quarantine, thanked her fans for praying for her speedy recovery.
Actor Pooja Hegde on Wednesday said she has tested negative for COVID-19 .
The 30-year-old actor, who was under home quarantine, took to Twitter and thanked her fans for praying for her speedy recovery.
Check out her post here
Thank you for all the love ya’ll have sent my way. I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona’s butt and finally tested NEGATIVE! yeyy! All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done it’s magic. Forever grateful ❤️ Stay safe out there pic.twitter.com/6odhfanIax
— Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 5, 2021
Hegde had opened up about her COVID-19 diagnosis on 25 April, requesting those who came in contact with her to also get tested for the novel coronavirus .
On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Cirkus co-starring Ranveer Singh, Prabhas-led Radhe Shyam and filmmaker Koratala Siva's historical action film Acharya.
On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 2,554 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 62 deaths, taking the count of infections to 6,61,420 and the toll to 13,470.
also read
Randhir Kapoor confirms he's hospitalised but stable; Kareena, Karisma, Babita test negative
Randhir Kapoor said he had got his staff members hospitalised along with him at Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital
Piercing through the radio silence of A-list Bollywood on coronavirus crisis are some murmurs of support
Beyond the dominant silence from Bollywood, many celebrities are responding to the coronavirus crisis in their own ways: by donating money and oxygen cylinders, by amplifying SOS messages on social media, and by employing damage control after receiving flak for a vacation in the Maldives.
Despite pandemic disruptions, OTT leaders predict huge headroom for growth in future
Digital platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime are eyeing local expansion with their next stage for growth primed at developing their product for India