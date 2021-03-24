Pooja Hegde confirmed to star opposite Vijay in Thalapathy 65, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar

Produced by Sun Pictures, Thalapathy 65 will be Pooja Hegde's maiden collaboration with Vijay.

Actor Vijay’s next film has cast Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The film, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 65, is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Chennai-based production house Sun Pictures took to Twitter to make an official announcement. The film marks Hegde's maiden collaboration with Vijay. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film has Anirudh Ravichander as the music composer.

The actress will return to Tamil cinema after her debut in Mugamoodi (2012).

Sun Pictures had earlier produced Vijay’s Sarkar in 2018. He was last seen in Master, which was a hit despite the COVID-19 pandemic scare. Released on 13 January, Master crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within three days of its release, reports The New Indian Express.

On the other hand, Pooja has four upcoming films including Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam and Acharya with Ram Charan. She is working on another Telugu film Most Eligible Bachelor opposite Akhil Akkineni. The actor also has a Bollywood release this year with Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, starring opposite Ranveer Singh.