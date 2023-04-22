Pooja Hegde has once again demonstrated her acting prowess with the highly anticipated release of her latest film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which hit theaters today. Fans and critics alike are singing her praises for her exceptional performance in the movie, where she effortlessly holds her own alongside Salman Khan in an equally important role. With a perfect blend of South Indian traditions and impressive dance moves, Pooja Hegde shines as the heart and soul of the film, and is being hailed as the “Jaan” of the film by her fans. It’s no wonder that she has also earned the title of “Jaan” of the nation, with her talent and charisma capturing the hearts of audiences across India.

Pooja has received high praise from critics for her impeccable comic timing, charming doe-like features, and the way she confidently pulls off her meaty role. In fact, some reviewers have even hailed her as one of the top-rated actresses in the entertainment industry, and she plays her part with sincerity. One critic went so far as to describe Pooja as a revelation who stood out amongst the rest of the cast in the film. It’s no easy task to hold your own in a Salman Khan film, but Pooja manages to do so with effortless ease. Another leading publication commended Pooja for her portrayal of Bhagya, stating that she has the perfect mix of quirks, entertainment, humor, charm, and emotions.

Showtime 2 : #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan As usual @hegdepooja Nailed her Performance as Bhagyalaxmi 🙏❤️ and now Watching 2nd time to see Her flawless Performance and Dance Moves 🥺❤️#PoojaHegde #HeartBeatOfTheNation https://t.co/B4InKDPQ5v pic.twitter.com/MIGADqHaeh — Pooja Hegde Fan (@PoojaFanForever) April 21, 2023

It’s A Treat Boss A Dhamaka 🔥 @BeingSalmanKhan is on FIRE 🔥🔥🔥 Songs r one of biggest highlight. @IamJagguBhai ❤️ @hegdepooja luked absolutely beautiful 😍 Climax wil give u goosebumps.#KisiKaBhaiKisiJaan is a BLOCKBUSTER. Watch it wid ur family. #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReview — Rajdeep Sarkar 🇮🇳🇮🇱 (@rajdeep_sarkar) April 21, 2023

It will make you laugh, get you emotional but most importantly be ready with your whistles- for this is a quintessential Bhaijaan Movie- Action Packed Family Drama…. #KKBKKJ @BeingSalmanKhan show all the way!! @VenkyMama in the climax is 🔥🔥 @hegdepooja 👌🏽👌🏽 comic timing …🤯🍿 pic.twitter.com/q1rrVOpYlN — Bolly_Updates🍿🎬 (@Ankitt77778512) April 21, 2023

Pooja’s super fans have also taken to Twitter to express their admiration for her performance in the film.

Post-Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pooja Hegde will dive straight into the shoot of SSMB 28 opposite Mahesh Babu, along with an exciting lineup of projects. Pooja is undoubtedly a powerhouse performer and a force to be reckoned with in the industry.