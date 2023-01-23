There has been a lot of buzz about Pooja Entertainment’s upcoming massive action entertainer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. The film brings together two of the biggest action heroes of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff, a combination that will surely be a delight for audiences, Prithviraj Sukumaran joins this spectacle as he brings on board his acting prowess as the powerful antagonist. The film to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is set up on a massive scale with never seen before action sets,crew from all over the world ,specialised technology and equipment. After months of extensive prep BMCM kicked off with a big auspicious Mahurat with producers, the entire cast and crew and well-wishers from the film world who were part of this exciting moment.

Having shared his excitement about the Mahurat shot, the Producer Vashu Bhagnani posted pictures on Instagram and captioned it saying, “After 25 years, we gear up to return with our most successful franchise ‘Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan’! It was special then and it is even more special now with two exceptional Super Stars leading the title @akshaykumar and @tigerjackieshroff- and now with @therealprithvi also on board – directed by @alia bbaszafar together we will recreate a brand new Avataar of BMCM ! Need ur blessings and good wishes as we begin Shoot !!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vashu Bhagnani (@vashubhagnani)

Producer Jackky Bhagnani shared pictures from the Mahurat and captioned it with, After months of toiling, dreaming and strategizing, we are ready to begin this massive ambitious journey. Truly humbled and honoured to stand alongside my ‘Bade’ and ‘Chhote’ without their nod my dream to achieve this wouldn’t have come true. I’m overwhelmed and it’s a moment of immense pride and joy for us at Pooja Entertainment. Love, adore and respect these two and I can’t wait for the audiences to see what we have in store.

Wouldn’t have been possible without our captain Ali Abbas Zafar! He

is ready to now bestow his magic on ‘Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan’, our biggest and most ambitious project!

So thankful to my Dad for believing and backing us and to my entire team and everybody associated with this film. Can’t wait to roll on this one ✨🤍😇

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACKKY BHAGNANI (@jackkybhagnani)



Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in association with AAZ film, Written and Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. This Pooja Entertainment Action entertainer is set to release in cinemas in Dec 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.