Titled Poojaverse, the virtual space will allow makers to create first-of-its-kind quality immersive experiences for viewers, states a press release

Indian film producer Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment has bought virtual land in the metaverse, becoming the first Indian production house to have stepped into the virtual universe.

Globally, celebrities Paris Hilton, Snoop Dogg have bought virtual space in the Metaverse.

Titled Poojaverse, this space will be a virtual space for the makers to create first-of-its-kind quality immersive experiences for viewers starting with their recently announced project Bade Miyan Chote Miyan making it the first ever Indian film to be announced within the Metaverse.

Experience the first ever Indian film announcement on the metaverse our very own virtual space called #Poojaverse - We are excited for you'll to experience & know about #PoojaEntertainment & our projects through yet another medium. @vashubhagnani @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani pic.twitter.com/YdKJFgjZkc — Pooja Entertainment (@poojafilms) February 15, 2022

Speaking about Poojaverse and their vision for it, producer Deepshikha Deshmukh says, "Metaverse is the new frontier of the internet. It's a new way to connect and engage with our audiences and fans. People have ended up spending so much time online be it for professional, educational or entertainment purposes. With the increased usage came the simultaneous growth in blockchain technology. Metaverse is becoming the future of virtual hangouts and is going to be the new way of consuming content. I am super stoked to have our Biggest and most Ambitious project - BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan in the Metaverse. Poojaverse is a step from our end in that very direction. With time and a more nuanced understanding of this virtual space. We intend to make Poojaverse the absolute go-to space for quality entertainment and various aspects of filmmaking in the digital world."

Talking about their plans to integrate the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan franchise with the Metaverse experience, producer Jackky Bhagnani says, "I believe that digital domination was always considered as something of the times to come but things changed with the pandemic. A world created as an outcome of this technology and the ideology of digital replication of real life, Metaverse, rules the roost. It is no longer a futuristic idea but one that's already started bearing shape and taking a form that's ever evolving. We are really excited to announce our foray into our very own virtual space - Poojaverse and our next big film BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan - the first ever film from India to showcase its announcement on the Metaverse."

BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff and will release in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It is expected to hit the big screen on Christmas 2023.