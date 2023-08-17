Pooja Bhatt reveals how father Mahesh Bhatt encouraged her to be a part of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 finally announced its winner on 14 August. While Elvish Yadav scripted history to become the first ever wild-card contestant to take home the trophy, Abhishek Malhan won hearts and is being showered with priceless love. Meanwhile, Pooja Bhatt – the actor, producer, and director – who was also a part of the show emerged as one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Although the 90s star bagged the fifth position, she gracefully played throughout the competition and outshined others with her maturity and composed personality. Recently, during an interview, Pooja revealed that people had warned her not to do the show.

Pooja Bhatt opens up on accepting Bigg Boss offer

In a conversation with The Indian Express, Pooja Bhatt opened up about what motivated her to accept the offer to join the show. The actress noted that she had a lot to lose which was a good reason for her to do the show. Adding that she wanted to attempt things she hasn’t before, Pooja also said that people warned her not to do the show which made her more determined about doing it.

Speaking about her history with Bigg Boss, Pooja continued to say that she had followed the earlier seasons in which her brother Rahul Bhatt was also a contestant. Moreover, she roped in Sunny Leone for Jism 2 through the show. “Even before entering the house, I got so much from it. Frankly, I was in two minds but my father pushed me to do it. Also, my friend, actor Deepak Tijori was really persistent and said I should experience it; now I know why. I went with an open mind and heart and I have come out with my head held high and my heart flowing with love,” she said.

Pooja Bhatt not pushing herself for the trophy

It must be noted that despite being a strong contestant the audience felt she wasn’t pushing herself to bag the trophy. In response to these claims, the Bombay Begum actress smilingly said, “The idea of victory is very different for me. It’s not the trophy but the journey that is most important to me adding that “I stepped out of my comfort zone and it’s humbling to be vulnerable. I didn’t lose myself, at least not in my eyes and that’s what’s a real win for me.”

During the interview, Pooja Bhatt was also asked to address the issue of Bigg Boss and host Salman Khan being biased towards her. In reply to this, she said that the makers were biased towards the other contestants but never me.