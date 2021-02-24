Pooja Bhatt condemns citizens flouting COVID-19 regulations in Mumbai: 'Putting lives in jeopardy'

Pooja Bhatt said there is 'no point of having stringent laws' in Mumbai as people refuse to take precautions and host events outside the city.

Pooja Bhatt, on Tuesday, strongly expressed her views on how people in Mumbai are flouting coronavirus regulations.

Amid the possibility of another lockdown in Maharashtra due to the rise in coronavirus cases, Bhatt feels there is no point in having stringent laws as people are "putting their own lives & countless other lives in jeopardy."

Resorts operating on the outskirts of Mumbai host large gatherings with no covid checks & zero social distancing.Raigad in particular is a hot favourite for such events.Local panchayat should ensure all protocol is maintained @RaigadPolice @iAditiTatkare @CMOMaharashtra — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 23, 2021

No point having stringent laws in Mumbai when people shift their events to the outskirts where there is no check & zero accountability,putting their own lives & countless other lives of local population in jeopardy 🙏 @RaigadPolice @iAditiTatkare @CMOMaharashtra https://t.co/jTvmdHlZIW — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 23, 2021

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai again, Mayor Kishori Pednekar last week warned that the city would head towards another lockdown if people did not follow COVID-19 precautions. On 21 February, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray shared that he is going to review the need for another lockdown after eight days.

Bhatt made her acting comeback last year with father Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 co-starring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film was a sequel to the 1991 film Sadak featuring her opposite Sanjay Dutt. The film was released on Disney+Hotstar and failed to receive a positive response at the box office.

She will next be seen in the Netflix series Bombay Begums also featuring Shahana Goswami, Aadhya Anand, Amruta Subhash and Plabita Borthakur. The cast also includes Danish Husain, Rahul Bose, Vivek Gomber and Nauheed Cyrusi.

The upcoming web-series revolves around five women who want to make their mark in Mumbai which is surrounded by patriarchal values. Alankrita Shrivastava, known for directing Made in Heaven & Lipstick Under My Burkha, is the creator of the Netflix show and has co-directed alongside Bornila Chatterjee.