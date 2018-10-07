Podcast roundup: The week's best, from Aquarium Drunkard to Shakespeare and Company

Podcasts have seen a rapid upsurge in popularity in recent years. From true crime to design, popular culture and modern relationships, fiction to in-depth reportage, podcasts have proliferated to the point where no matter how esoteric the subject, there’s bound to be a show that deals with it. Amid this cornucopia of audio delights, however, how do you pick the podcast that’s most worth your while? This is where our weekly curated playlist steps in; it’s a lowdown on the best episodes from a selection of podcasts that deserve a listen. Ready to tune in?

— Aquarium Drunkard - SIDECAR (TRANSMISSIONS)

Transmissions Podcast :: Matt Sullivan of Light in the Attic/In Conversation: Howe Gelb, Steve Wynn, and Robyn Hitchcock

— About the podcast:

Based in Los Angeles, Aquarium Drunkard is a music blog featuring reviews, interviews, features, mp3 samples and sessions. Featuring interviews and music, the podcast, as dreamy and engrossing as the blog itself, is an old-school, free-form radio bridging contemporary sounds with vintage garage, psych, folk, country, soul, funk, r&b and more.

— About the episode:

Matt Sullivan of Light in the Attic Records talks about how the label got started, the music he likes and recounts some fascinating stories behind some of their biggest reissues. Later, psychedelic singer/songwriter Robyn Hitchcock, Giant Sand leader Howe Gelb, and Steve Wynn of the Dream Syndicate discuss their years making music, how their sounds have evolved over the years, and what a lifelong commitment to making art looks like.

Runtime: 101 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

— Shakespeare and Company

Fiona Sampson on In Search of Mary Shelley: The Girl Who Wrote Frankenstein

About the podcast:

Readings and interviews from Paris' beloved bookshop, Shakespeare and Company.

About the episode:

Author and poet Fiona Sampson discusses her new book In Search for Mary Shelley: The Girl Who Wrote Frankenstein — a biography of one of the world’s most influential and innovative writers.

Runtime: 60 minutes

Listen to the episode here. You can also watch the video of the conversation here.

— Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast

Paul Feig

About the podcast:

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried and co-host Frank Santopadre talk to actors, directors, musicians about their experiences in Hollywood’s golden era.

About the episode:

Director, writer and actor Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters, A Simple Favor) shares his thoughts on an eclectic mix of topics, including the appeal of “cringe” comedy, the influence of Mad magazine, the legacy of Charles M Schulz and the untimely demise of Freaks and Geeks.

Runtime: 71 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

— Lore

Episode 96: The Long Good-Bye

About the podcast:

Simply put, Lore is a podcast about true life scary stories. Created and hosted by Aaron Mahnke, it exposes the darker side of history, exploring the creatures, people, and places of wildest nightmares.

About the episode:

Mahnke dives into the incredible life of Daniel Dunglas Home, a 19th century Scottish physical medium with the reported ability to levitate to a variety of heights, speak with the dead, among others. Home's was a life of the unknown, of travelling across the world, making friend and acquaintances with some of the most renowned people of his time, and saying good-byes far too often.

Runtime: 37 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

— Doug Loves Movies

Kumail Nanjiani, Aparna Nancherla, Demi Adejuyigbe and Matt Besser guest



About the podcast:

One of the older shows in the game and recorded in front of a live audience, comedian Doug Benson invites friends to sit down and discuss his first love — movies.

About the episode:

Doug welcomes the incredible lineup of Kumail Nanjiani, Aparna Nancherla, Demi Adejuyigbe and Matt Besser for an hour of games, features and hilarious randomness.

Runtime: 76 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

