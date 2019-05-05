Podcast roundup: Our picks for the week, from The Last Laugh to Tides of History and The Jazz Session

Podcasts have seen a rapid upsurge in popularity in recent years. From true crime to design, popular culture and modern relationships, fiction to in-depth reportage, podcasts have proliferated to the point where no matter how esoteric the subject, there’s bound to be a show that deals with it. Amid this cornucopia of audio delights, however, how do you pick the podcast that’s most worth your while? This is where our weekly curated playlist steps in; it’s a lowdown on the best episodes from a selection of podcasts that deserve a listen. Ready to tune in?

***

— The Last Laugh: A Daily Beast Podcast

Jena Friedman Confronts Reality

About the podcast:

Every week, The Daily Beast’s Every week, The Daily Beast’s Matt Wilstein interviews some of the biggest names in comedy — as well as the new voices crashing the party — about what it’s like to be a comedian in this current cultural and political moment.

About the episode:

Former Daily Show field producer and host of Adult Swim’s Soft Focus Jena Friedman joins Wilstein to talk about how to get people to embarrass themselves on camera, her uniquely feminist spin on confrontational comedy, what she learned from Jon Stewart and Samantha Bee, and that John McAfee interview.



Runtime: 53 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

— Tides of History

The Civil War, Reconstruction, and the Gilded Age: An Interview with Stanford's Professor Richard White

About the podcast:

History defines the boundaries of states and countries, how we pray and how we fight, what money we spend and how we earn it at work, what language we speak and so on. Host Patrick Wyman explores the past and tries to make sense of the world and how it got to be the way it is.

About the episode:

The Civil War and its decades-long aftermath continue to define American life well into the 21st century. Wyman chats with Stanford's Professor Richard White, author of The Republic For Which It Stands: The United States During Reconstruction and the Gilded Age, 1865-1896, to get a grip on this pivotal and under-discussed era of history.

Runtime: 48 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

— The Jazz Session

#479: Camila Meza

About the podcast:

The Jazz Session focuses on in-depth interviews with jazz musicians, along with occasional interviews with producers, authors and others in the jazz world. The show aims to chronicle the lives and opinions of musicians who make creative improvised music.

About the episode:

Guitarist and vocalist Camila Meza, whose latest album, Ámbar, comes out on 31 May, talks about how the loss of her grandfather inspired the title track; why she chose to work with strings; meeting — and playing for — one of her musical heroes, Pat Metheny; and more.

Runtime: 50 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

— WTF with Marc Maron

Irwin Winkler

About the podcast:

A weekly podcast and radio show hosted by stand-up comedian Marc Maron in his garage, where he interviews celebrities, artists and fellow comedians while venting out some voices in his own head. Lock the gate!

About the episode:

Winkler — with 50 years in Hollywood producing some of the most popular movies of all time behind him — tells Marc about his days running the bumper cars on Coney Island, his job as a self-described mediocre agent, and his success making movies as the studio system broke down, including culture-changing hits like Rocky, Raging Bull and Goodfellas. Winkler also explains why he’s had such a great collaborative relationship with Martin Scorsese and provides some details about Marty’s upcoming movie, The Irishman.

Runtime: 84 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

— Darknet Diaries

LVS

About the podcast:

Explore the dark side of the Internet with host Jack Rhysider as he takes on a journey through the world of privacy hacks, data breaches, and cybercrime.

About the episode:

The Venetian casino in Las Vegas Nevada was the largest hotel in the world until 2015. The parent company, Las Vegas Sands (LVS), owns 10 properties around the world, and its CEO and founder is Sheldon Adelson. One day Adelson said something which sparked quite a political firestorm, and a security breach nightmare followed.

Runtime: 30 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

Updated Date: May 05, 2019 10:15:08 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.