Podcast roundup: Our picks for the week, from Hilarious World of Depression to The Food Chain

When there is a podcast on nearly every subject under the sun, finding one to suit your interests may seem daunting. To help you tune into one that's really worth your while, here is our weekly list of curated podcasts. From depression, food, sharks to Paul McCartney (!) — these podcasts cover it all.

***

— How Did This Get Made?

#196 The Meg: LIVE! (w/ Nicole Byer, Adam Scott)

About the podcast:

Actors and comedians Paul Scheer, June Diane Raphael, and Jason Mantzoukas watch and dissect movies so bad that they are good. The podcast is recorded in front of a live audience with a variety of guests dropping by.

About the episode:

Nicole Byer (Nailed It!, Why Won’t You Date Me?) and Adam Scott (Big Little Lies, R U Talkin’ R.E.M. RE: ME?, Parks and Recreation) join Scheer and Mantzoukas (Raphael missing out on this one) to talk about the 2018 science fiction thriller The Meg, starring Jason Statham. They deep dive(!) into all things Statham, the size of sharks, stereotype characters, bad parenting, alternate endings, and much, much more. Byer is especially great in this one, and all in all, the episode hits all the marks for an HDTGM classic.

Runtime: 87 minutes

https://soundcloud.com/hdtgm/196-the-meg-live-w-nicole-byer

— The Hilarious World of Depression

Open Mike Eagle Goes Outside And Meets People

About the podcast:

A podcast about clinical depression... with laughs. Humorist and public radio host John Moe sits down for intimate and funny conversations with comedians and artists who have dealt with the disease.

About the episode:

The ever so great alternative hip-hop artist Open Mike Eagle (Brick Body Kids Still Daydream, Hella Personal Film Festival) opens up about growing up as an indoor kid, reading books and watching TV, his difficult college years and relationship with his family, psychology, making music and being inspired by NWA, among other things — all this while navigating through anxiety, depression, and a deep sense of isolation. A wonderful and calming listen.

Runtime: 52 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

— The Food Chain

Raw Grief

About the podcast:

Host Emily Thomas examines the business, science and the cultural significance of food, and what it takes to put food on your plate.

About the episode:

The official synopsis puts it the best — In the first of two episodes (the second one will be out next week) on food and grief, Thomas explores how food can help us navigate through the darkest of times — the days, weeks, and even years following the death of someone we loved. In times of loss, should we use food to remember the dead or to reconnect with them? A neurologist explains the science behind grief and appetite, and people who've been recently bereaved talk about the foods and eating rituals that have helped them through it.

Runtime: 26 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

— The Rewatchables

‘Taken' With Bill Simmons and Shea Serrano

About the podcast:

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and a roundtable of people from the website discuss movies they can’t seem to stop watching.

About the episode:

Simmons, along with author and journalist Shea Serrano (The Rap Year Book, Basketball (and Other Things)) discuss the one and only, 2008’s action thriller Taken, starring Liam Neeson. With the 10th anniversary of the movie approaching, the duo discusses everything — from the “very special set of skills” to watching the Schindler's List’s actor take up an action movie to what they would do if they were being taken. A perfect episode to remind you what a goldmine Taken was.

Runtime: 71 minutes

https://soundcloud.com/therewatchables/taken-with-bill-simmons-and-shea-serrano-the-rewatchables

— WTF with Marc Maron

Episode 948: Paul McCartney

About the podcast:

A weekly podcast and radio show hosted by stand-up comedian Marc Maron in his garage, where he interviews celebrities, artists and fellow comedians while venting out some voices in his own head. Lock the gate!

About the episode:

Well, there is not much to say, it's Paul McCartney and Maron! The duo talks about The Beatles (of course they do), The Rolling Stones, old records, new records, getting mugged in Lagos, and what not. What stands out is how the comedian manages to avoid a run of the mill conversation with McCartney, a pitfall too easy to fall into with a guest like this. This also happens to be one of those rare episodes recorded outside Maron’s garage.

It's @PaulMcCartney day on WTF! Marc and a Beatle! Listen on @ApplePodcasts! pic.twitter.com/AdFXtU7Dul — WTF with Marc Maron (@WTFpod) September 6, 2018

Runtime: 72 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

— Nocturne

Ubiquitous Terrifying Force

About the podcast:

The podcast that ventures out into the night. Produced by Vanessa Lowe, Nocturne explores the often overlooked and undisclosed slices of life in the dark. “From graveyard shift jobs to “secret identities”, who we are and what we do at night is often less fully perceived by others… Do I truly know you if I only know the daytime you? “

About the episode:

The episode explores the changing behaviour of animals across the world at night. With humans expanding their footprints, it’s the animals who are bearing the brunt, with more and more of them turning nocturnal. Can we all coexist on a crowded planet? Beautifully produces, the episode is not just a good, but an important listen.

Runtime: 28 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

— Spirits

Episode 93: Divination

About the podcast:

Hosted by Amanda McLoughlin and Julia Schifini, the weekly podcast explores mythology, legends, and lore. Every episode, the co-hosts mix a drink and discuss a new story or character from a wide range of places, eras, and cultures.

About the episode:

Schifini leads McLoughlin through the future with some of her favorite divinatory practices from across the world. The fascinating episode looks into crystal ball gazing, geloscopy, onions, and everything in between. The future and the spirits await.

Runtime: 51 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

Updated Date: Sep 09, 2018 12:50 PM