Podcast roundup: Our picks for the week, from Black Men Can't Jump to How Did This Get Made

Podcasts have seen a rapid upsurge in popularity in recent years. From true crime to design, popular culture and modern relationships, fiction to in-depth reportage, podcasts have proliferated to the point where no matter how esoteric the subject, there’s bound to be a show that deals with it. Amid this cornucopia of audio delights, however, how do you pick the podcast that’s most worth your while? This is where our weekly curated playlist steps in; it’s a lowdown on the best episodes from a selection of podcasts that deserve a listen. Ready to tune in?

— The Guardian's Audio Long Reads

How to move a masterpiece: the secret business of shipping priceless artworks

About the podcast:

The Guardian's Audio Long Reads podcasts are a selection of the Guardian’s long read articles which are published in the paper and online, presented in a well-produced audio format — in-depth writing from around the world on immigration, crime, business, the arts and much more.

About the episode:

What happens when a forklift goes through your Picasso? Andrew Dickson's fascinating behind-the-scenes piece on how artworks are moved across the globe. History, drama, humour, technology, ships, armed guards, multimillion-dollar art — this one has everything.

Runtime: 35 minutes

Listen to the episode here. You can also read the story here.

— Black Men Can't Jump [In Hollywood]

The Matrix

About the podcast:

A comedic podcast, Black Men Can't Jump [In Hollywood] reviews films with leading actors of color and analyses them in the context of race and Hollywood's diversity issues. Hosted by Jonathan Braylock, Jerah Milligan, and James III.

About the episode:

Celebrating its 20th year anniversary, the trio review Jon's all-time favourite movie, The Matrix. They discuss the innovative filmmaking of The Wachowskis, the jam-packed metaphors of the script, the diversity in casting, and much more.

Runtime: 107 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

— Rune Soup

Talking Traditional Witchcraft and Animism | Lee Morgan

About the podcast:

Interested in magic, culture, geopolitics, anthropology, history and the paranormal? Rune Soup got you covered. Hosted by Gordon White from Tasmania, and one of the more popular podcasts "about magic", the show covers "practical sorcery, entheogens, synchronicities, UFOs, 'alternative' history, career guidance, graphic novels, the future of media, probability, divination."

About the episode:

White is joined by author, traditional witch and fellow southern Tasmanian, Lee Morgan. In a free-ranging, in-person discussion, the duo explore the elusive challenge of definitions, restoring the imaginal to prominence, responding to and with place, self-censorship and UPG, and a whole lot more.

Runtime: 70 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

— How Did This Get Made?

Van Helsing: LIVE! (w/ Seth Rogen, Riki Lindhome, Ben Blacker)

About the podcast:

Actors and comedians Paul Scheer, June Diane Raphael, and Jason Mantzoukas watch and dissect movies so bad that they are good. The podcast is recorded in front of a live audience with a variety of guests dropping by.

About the episode:

Seth Rogen, Riki Lindhome (Another Period, Garfunkel and Oates), and Ben Blacker (Thrilling Adventure Hour, Hex Wives) join Scheer and Mantzoukas to discuss the 2004 period horror film Van Helsing. Recorded live from Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles, they talk about Hugh Jackman’s wet pilgrim hat, Frankenstein’s tech, everyone being upside down, Carl the friar, and much more.



Runtime: 97 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

— Studio 360 With Kurt Andersen

Remembering Agnès Varda

About the podcast:

Each week, host Kurt Andersen introduces the people who are creating and shaping our culture, and explores stories from the world of pop culture and the arts.

About the episode:

Filmmaker Agnès Varda, a founding member of the French New Wave, passed away on 29 March at the age of 90. In a tribute, the podcast revisits Andersen's 2017 interview with Varda and her collaborator JR.

Runtime: 20 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2019 10:28:25 IST

