Podcast roundup: From The Flop House to Raw Material and The Rialto Report, our pick of the best this week

Podcasts have seen a rapid upsurge in popularity in recent years. From true crime to design, popular culture and modern relationships, fiction to in-depth reportage, podcasts have proliferated to the point where no matter how esoteric the subject, there’s bound to be a show that deals with it. Amid this cornucopia of audio delights, however, how do you pick the podcast that’s most worth your while? This is where our weekly curated playlist steps in; it’s a lowdown on the best episodes from a selection of podcasts that deserve a listen. Ready to tune in?

***

— The Flop House

Episode #268 – Truth or Dare

About the podcast:

Hosted by Elliott Kalan (former head writer for The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and now the head writer for Mystery Science Theater 3000), Dan McCoy (comedian and Emmy-winning writer for The Daily Show), and Stuart Wellington (comedian and bar proprietor in Brooklyn, New York), The Flop House is devoted to the worst in cinema. The three have decided to express that friendship not by doing productive or enjoyable things, but instead by watching critical or commercial flops and then discussing those terrible movies length. Although, as they would admit, most of the time the talk is just about random bulls**t.

About the episode:

It's Shocktober — the time of the year when the pod watches some horror movies — and to start things off, Truth or Dare AKA Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare AKA "Teens be Dyin’" is revisited. Meanwhile, Kalan explains the miracle of birth, McCoy explains the fear of death, and Wellington spins tales of spring break memories.

Runtime: 114 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

— Articles of Interest (99% Invisible)

Punk Style: Articles of Interest #6

About the podcast:

A mini-series within 99% Invisible podcast, Articles of Interest covers a broad range of concepts including the rise of casual wear, the environmental impact of the textile industry, and why womenswear doesn’t have pockets. Created by Avery Trufelman, the podcast is dedicated to what we wear, and each episode pertains to a different aspect of dress.

About the episode:

The final episode of the six-part series focusses on how groups of people who historically haven’t had a voice, have expressed themselves on their bodies. Through their style, their hair, their tattoos, their piercings, and what they wear.

Runtime: 30 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

— Raw Material

Luvvers Episode 1: What Get's You Hot?

About the podcast:

An arts and culture podcast from the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA). Each season focuses on a different topic, featuring voices of artists working in all media and exploring the inspiration and stories behind modern and contemporary art.

About the episode:

Hosted by the artist and curator Chelsea Beck, the new season considers the ways artists use sex as a tool for self-exploration and creative sustenance. The first episode features Nayland Blake discuss explorations of the queer, BDSM, kink, and furry scenes, and learn more about their unique approach to one of art’s oldest subjects — sex.

Runtime: 21 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

— Tiny Desk Concerts

Florence + the Machine

About the podcast:

Intimate music performances, recorded live at the desk of All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen.

About the episode:

Opening with the song June, from Florence + the Machine's new album High As Hope, Florence performs a three-song set, with Tom Monger, Hazel Mill and Robert Ackroyd.

Runtime: 14 minutes.

Listen to/watch the episode here.

— The Rialto Report

Keli Richards: Coming Out Of The Shadows

About the podcast:

The Rialto Report is a podcast dedicated to the golden age of adult film in New York. Well produced, it features interviews, profiles of the actors, directors, distributors, cinema owners, crew members and anyone else who was a part of making it happen… from the great and the good, to the notorious and the obscure, you'll find them all covered here.

About the episode:

An Interview with Keli Richards, whose career in adult films in the 1980s was short, but a memorable one. She was part of the mid-1980s cohort and worked with the likes of John Holmes, Tom Byron, Patti Petite, Erica Boyer, and Sharon Mitchell. For a time, she had quite a following, but then, life happened. She moved on and moved away, and left the business – having appeared in over 70 films and countless magazine spreads. But Keli’s story is about more than the adult film industry. It’s about what happened before she started making movies, and about what occurred afterward.

Warning: The episode contains themes and elements that might be unsuitable for younger and more sensitive listeners. Listener discretion advised.

Runtime: 73 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

Updated Date: Oct 21, 2018 10:42 AM