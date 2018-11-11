Podcast roundup: From Classical Classroom to Imagined Life and Proof, our pick of the best this week

Podcasts have seen a rapid upsurge in popularity in recent years. From true crime to design, popular culture and modern relationships, fiction to in-depth reportage, podcasts have proliferated to the point where no matter how esoteric the subject, there’s bound to be a show that deals with it. Amid this cornucopia of audio delights, however, how do you pick the podcast that’s most worth your while? This is where our weekly curated playlist steps in; it’s a lowdown on the best episodes from a selection of podcasts that deserve a listen. Ready to tune in?

***

— Classical Classroom

#180: Icelandic Music History 101 with Sæunn Thorsteinsdóttir

About the podcast:

Hosted by Dacia Clay, the podcast aims to make classical music more accessible and provide a learning platform for beginners. Each episode features music experts from talking about everything from bel canto aria to the use of leitmotif in the score to Star Wars.

About the episode:

In this episode, Cellist Sæunn Thorsteinsdóttir tells the unique history of Icelandic classical music, including how the long-term relative isolation of the country lent to its unique approach to music. She also discusses Iceland's important composers and musical luminaries.

Runtime: 31 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

— Imagined Life

The Daydreamer

About the podcast:

What is it like to walk in the shoes of a famous person? And to know them before they were famous? Each episode of the podcast explores this premise as it takes the listener on an immersive journey into the life of a world-famous person. It can be someone you may think you know, even admire — or maybe the opposite. The episode gives you clues to "your" identity along the way. But only in the final moments will you find out who “you” really are. From the network behind Dirty John, this new podcast is hosted Virginia Madsen (Sideways) and Robbie Daymond.

About the episode:

You’ve always lived for what others want you to do: your college major, your first job. You have a dream, but before you achieve it, you’ll have to hit rock bottom first.

Runtime: 49 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

— Bullseye with Jesse Thorn

Kamasi Washington & Simon Rich

About the podcast:

Jesse Thorn hosts in-depth interviews with actors, musicians, journalists, comedians, and creators from across the industries. The show also features original comedy, short stories, cultural picks, among other things.

About the episode:

An entire episode to dedicated to saxophonist and composer Kamasi Washington. Washington has played and arranged for the likes Kendrick Lamar, Ryan Adams, Snoop Dogg — to name a few. He is also a bandleader with over half a dozen solo records to his name. He and Jesse talk about his time playing sax in bands, as a composer and bandleader, and his nearly unbeatable Street Fighter II skills. The show also features a short story from Simon Rich.

Runtime: 67 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

— The Worst Idea Of All Time

Episode Thirty Four - Corry

About the podcast:

Comedians Guy Montgomery and Tim Batt review a movie once a week, every week, for a year. You read that right. The same movie for a year.

About the episode:

Montgomery and Batt are currently re-releasing one episode a day from their first year of recording when they watched Grown Ups 2. This episode features the duo in coversation with New Zealand film reviewer Dominic Corry. A good time as any to catch up with the podcast.

Runtime: 67 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

— Proof

CRAVINGS

About the podcast:

Proof, a new podcast from America's Test Kitchen, investigates the foods we love and don't love, ask the big questions (where do food cravings come from?), and aims to uncover elusive backstories behind it all.

About the episode:

We've all been there — the moment when an overpowering food craving descends upon you and takes possession of your body, mind, and wallet. But where do food cravings come from? Are they cultural, genetic, gender-specific? And can science answer these question?

Runtime: 28 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

