Podcast roundup: From Bite to ArtCurious and The History of Literature, our pick of the best this week

Podcasts have seen a rapid upsurge in popularity in recent years. From true crime to design, popular culture and modern relationships, fiction to in-depth reportage, podcasts have proliferated to the point where no matter how esoteric the subject, there’s bound to be a show that deals with it. Amid this cornucopia of audio delights, however, how do you pick the podcast that’s most worth your while? This is where our weekly curated playlist steps in; it’s a lowdown on the best episodes from a selection of podcasts that deserve a listen. Ready to tune in?

— Bite

68 – The Godfather of Mexican Wine

About the podcast:

Food and farming blogger Tom Philpott, Mother Jones editors Kiera Butler and Maddie Oatman, and a guest list of writers, farmers, scientists, and chefs come together to uncover the surprising stories behind what ends up on our plate. Bite explores the food news, politics and science of what we eat and why.

About the episode:

When one thinks of Mexican booze, wine might not be the first thing that comes to mind. Meet the Godfather and Godmother of Valle de Guadalupe, an arid region near the coast of Baja, known for its marine flavors and rocky soil. Valle’s wine renaissance has breathed life into the valley's economy and brought it worldwide attention. But in such a fragile ecosystem — the attention comes at a cost.

Runtime: 23 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

— Bookclub

Karl Ove Knausgaard - A Death in the Family

About the podcast:

From the BBC, the world's great authors discuss their best-known novel.

About the episode:

Norwegian author Karl Ove Knausgaard discusses A Death in the Family, his series of memoirs which have a devoted following. The last of the six-volume series — which became a literary sensation in his native country as well as around the world — The End, has recently been published. The episode is presented by James Naughtie and recorded with a group of invited readers.

Runtime: 31 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

— ArtCurious Podcast

IPodcast

Introducing: A Little Curious #1: Michelangelo and Vittoria Colonna

About the podcast:

Presented by Jennifer Dasal, ArtCurious is a window into the unexpected, the slightly odd, and the strangely wonderful world of art history.

About the episode:

The episode marks the first of the A Little Curious, a series of special episodes focused on short bonus content on the art history. This week’s topic: the deep relationship between Michelangelo Buonarotti, and the arts patron and poet, Vittoria Colonna.

Runtime: 7 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

— The History of Literature

163 Gabriel García Márquez (with Sarah Bird)

About the podcast:

Literary enthusiast Jacke Wilson journeys through the history of literature, from ancient epics to contemporary classics. The podcast takes a look at some of the most compelling examples of creative genius the world has ever known, all in the comforting voice of Wilson.

About the episode:

Wilson welcomes author Sarah Bird (Daughter of a Daughter of a Queen) to the program to talk about her background, her writing, and her readerly passion for the fiction of the great twentieth-century novelist, Gabriel García Márquez (One Hundred Years of Solitude, Love in the Time of Cholera).

Runtime: 86 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

— The Shadows

Episode 1 to 6

About the podcast:

Kaitlin Prest, creator and host of The Heart, brings together a six-part fiction series. The Shadows is a story about the anatomy of a relationship: a crush, a choice, a resentment and an end.

About the episodes:

Kaitlin is a young artist struggling to make great work and find great love. She believes that the love depicted in Hollywood movies is real and that she will be one of the lucky ones to find it. When Kaitlin falls for someone who challenges her romantic ideal, she is faced with an impossible choice and a decision that can't be unmade.

You can listen to the episodes here.

Updated Date: Oct 14, 2018 10:19 AM