Podcast roundup: From 30 For 30 to Limetown and THEMOVE, our pick of the best this week

Podcasts have seen a rapid upsurge in popularity in recent years. From true crime to design, popular culture and modern relationships, fiction to in-depth reportage, podcasts have proliferated to the point where no matter how esoteric the subject, there’s bound to be a show that deals with it. Amid this cornucopia of audio delights, however, how do you pick the podcast that’s most worth your while? This is where our weekly curated playlist steps in; it’s a lowdown on the best episodes from a selection of podcasts that deserve a listen. Ready to tune in?

— WTF with Marc Maron

Episode 963: Zoe Kazan

About the podcast:

A weekly podcast and radio show hosted by stand-up comedian Marc Maron in his garage, where he interviews celebrities, artists and fellow comedians while venting out some voices in his own head. Lock the gate!

About the episode:

Zoe Kazan (The Big Sick, Ruby Sparks) talks about "Hollywood royalty", paving her own way, working with the Coen Brothers, enjoying the unexpected success of The Big Sick, collaborating with her partner Paul Dano on Wildlife, and much more.

Runtime: 86 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

— 30 For 30 Podcasts

Six Who Sat

About the podcast:

Audio documentaries from the makers of the 30 for 30 film series, featuring stories from the world of sports and beyond. The series explores how sports, competition, athleticism and adventure affect our lives and the world at large.

About the episode:

Before the 1970s, women were not welcome at the world's great marathons, but a few brave pioneers sought to challenge that system. Six Who Sat tells the story of two iconic moments in women's running, both captured in photographs.

Runtime: 15 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

— Limetown

S2 Episode 1: London

About the podcast:

Ten years ago, over three hundred men, women and children disappeared from a small town in Tennessee, never to be heard from again. American Public Radio reporter Lia Haddock asks the question once more, "What happened to the people of Limetown?" The fiction podcast returns for season two.

About the episode:

If you are not familiar with season one of the show, you can listen to the previous episodes here. The show runs in a chronological order and the first episode of the new season takes place 120 hours after the events of the last season's finale.

Runtime: 39 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

— How Did This Get Made?

#200 Action Jackson: LIVE! (w/ Seth Rogen)

About the podcast:

Actors and comedians Paul Scheer, June Diane Raphael, and Jason Mantzoukas watch and dissect movies so bad that they are good. The podcast is recorded in front of a live audience with a variety of guests dropping by.

About the episode:

Celebrating the podcast's 200th episode, Seth Rogen (Superbad, Pineapple Express) joins Scheer, Raphael, and Mantzoukas to discuss the 1988 action film Action Jackson starring Carl Weathers. Recorded live in Los Angeles, they talk about Craig T Nelson doing karate, Action Jackson driving a car inside a house, Dee at the barbershop, Vanity doing a solo performance for Craig T Nelson, and much more.

Runtime: 104 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

— THEMOVE

2019 Tour de France Route Preview

About the podcast:

Lance Armstrong presents a unique perspective on the world’s most iconic cycling races, including the Tour de France and the Classics, as well as the broader endurance sports scene.

About the episode:

The episode covers the 2019 route announcement. The ASO announced the route for La Grande Boucle earlier in the week. The 2019 race will celebrate 100 years of the yellow jersey. Armstrong and JB Hager weigh in on who the route favours and who will have trouble. The pair is also joined by Johan Bruyneel, George Hincapie and Bob Roll to discuss their picks for next July. Bruyneel also speaks about this weeks decision by CAS to extend his cycling ban.

Runtime: 59 minutes

Listen to the episode here.

