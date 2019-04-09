PM Narendra Modi: Vivek Oberoi's film gets U certificate from Central Board of Film Certification, will release on 11 April

PM Narendra Modi, a biopic on the prime minister, has been granted a 'U" certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news in a tweet where he also mentioned that film's approved run time is 2 hours, 10 minutes, 53 seconds.

#CensorNews: #PMNarendraModi certified U by Indian censors #CBFC on 9 April 2019. Approved run time: 130 min, 53 sec [2 hours, 10 minutes, 53 seconds]. #India — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2019

Last week, the film's release was pushed indefinitely a day before the film was scheduled to be screened in theatres across the country. But producer Sandip Ssingh confirmed in a tweet on Tuesday that the PM Narendra Modi biopic will release on 11 April, the day of the first phase of polling in the Lok Sabha Election 2019. The Supreme Court on Tuesday also dismissed a petition filed by a Congress activist seeking stay on the release of the biopic. Prasoon Joshi, chairperson of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), had previously said the film was undergoing due process of examination and certification.

Thankful to the honourable Judicial System of India for the much deserved justice. Our film, 'PM Narendra Modi' to release on 11th April 2019. Jai Hind.#PMNarendraModi — Sandip Ssingh (@sandip_Ssingh) April 9, 2019

The film, fronted by Vivek Oberoi and directed by Mary Kom maker Omung Kumar, has courted controversy with various political parties saying that releasing it less than a week before the general elections begin is a violation of the model code of conduct.

The Congress made a formal complaint to the Election Commission over the release of the film. Opposition parties, including the Congress, said the film would give undue advantage to the BJP in electioneering and its release should be deferred till the elections are over.

The biopic ran into trouble over credits as well. Lyricists Javed Akhtar and Sameer said they were credited without contributing to the project. The producer, however, countered their claims, saying their old songs were reworked so they gave credit where due.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls begin on 11 April and end on 19 May. The model code of conduct, which among other things, calls for an even-playing field for all parties and candidates, came into force on 10 March when the elections were announced.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2019 19:51:18 IST

