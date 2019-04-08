You are here:

PM Narendra Modi: SC says it cannot pass order on plea seeking stay on biopic; next hearing on 9 April

Apr 08, 2019 14:01:28 IST

Supreme Court has asked the petitioner who sought in his plea to defer the release of PM Narendra Modi, to put whatever he finds objectionable in the film on record. The SC has also said that the order on whether the film violates the Model Code of Conduct cannot be determined without watching the film.

The next hearing is scheduled for tomorrow, 9 April.

On Friday, the Supreme Court refused to allow an urgent hearing in the plea. The bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, told the lawyer who mentioned the plea for urgent listing, that it will come up in the regular course of hearing.

Vivek Oberoi earlier said that the makers are working hard to release the film on 11 April.

On 4 April, the makers of PM Narendra Modi announced on social media that they had postponed the release date of the movie, while the CBFC said the film was still undergoing due process of examination and certification.

Updated Date: Apr 08, 2019 14:01:28 IST

