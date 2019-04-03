PM Narendra Modi music review: Riveting soundscape, idealistic lyrics project this political biopic as harbinger of hope

Ever since the first announcement of the film, PM Narendra Modi has remained a much-anticipated release. Charting the humble beginnings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the film portrays Vivek Oberoi as the protagonist. The music of PM Narendra Modi has achieved a no lesser feat either. Hitesh Modak's 'Namo Namo' became a household phenomenon when it was released online.

The first song in the soundtrack is composed by Shashi-Khushi and is titled 'Saugandh Mujhe Iss Mitti Ki'. With vocals by Sukhwinder Singh and Shashi Suman, the stirring track has all the elements which make up the perfect anthem-like song. Sukhwinder's husky, raw tonality adds the optimum amount of passion to the narrative — his alaaps during the semi-classical sections is sure to give goose-flesh to listeners. Suman's melodious tones match Singh's high energy. The final section of the song introduces traditional flute music (Tejas Vinchurkar) that complements the otherwise one-tone high octane pace of the song. 'Saugandh Mujhe Iss Mitti Ki' calls for immediate action. The impassioned lyrics (Prasoon Joshi) talk about building an indomitable future for the country which has the ability to face any challenge.

The very next song is arguably the most popular track in the entire list. Modak utilises singer Sandip Ssingh's sharp voice to uphold the narrative of a fearless leader, unafraid to deal with trying situations. As the heavy rap sections state, "Sikha dega yeh duniya ko, Bharat ka tareeka," there is a sense of invincibility that seeps into the track, a feat that many nationalist songs fail to achieve. Lavraj and Parry G's words paint Modi's image as a hard-working, no-nonsense leader responsible for bolstering India's global status. A shout-out to Esani Dey is in order for the impeccable guitar in the song. The USP of the song may lie in the Gujarati rap sections and the portions that follow, where Ssingh enhances his speed to an extent where the words come out as a seamless stream of pithy lyrics.

Continuing on the same strain, 'Hindustani' begins with a strong rap section, a welcome surprise for the listeners. The song then flows into Shankar Mahadevan's 'Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo'. Siddharth Mahadevan's booming voice does wonders for the bass-heavy sections of the rendition. As the lyrics gain momentum, Siddharth's voice soars to new heights, fully displaying the range of the deft musician. Arun Solanki and Keyur Barve (live percussion) do a brilliant job of managing the meandering scales of the number.

One of the most discussed factors in the trailer of PM Narendra Modi was the fact that the statesman was shown in various avatars, highlighting the diversity which lies within the nation as well. 'Fakeera' gives fodder to the very same fact. Composed in a beautiful Sufi strain, Shashi-Khushi's melody speak of the tiredness that descends after long, arduous journeys. But the journey alluded to in the track goes beyond physical activity. "Mann fakeera chain na paawe" refers to the restlessness of a wandering mind to find the true meaning of life and its patterns. Raja Hasan and Shashi Suman's collaboration brings about a contemplative yet powerful song.

'Junoon' is a soft lullaby that speaks of patriotism and the ultimate sacrifice of self for the country. Hitesh Modak creates a melodious world with light tones that include harmonising tabla sections. It is effortlessly coupled with Javed Ali's emotive voice. Certain lyrics draw references to the unity (or the lack thereof) that ought to exist for the proper functioning of a nation. Kiran Vinkar's work on the flute is worth mentioning, especially when the track reaches a crescendo — "Ab mazhab ki deewar na ho, nafrat na rahe koi nishaan." The song ends in a slow manner, with the tabla work kicking in. However, the entire picture that 'Junoon' draws, though ideal, stands in stark contradiction to the present rampant intolerance that plagues the country. It is almost as if the song holds up a mirror to 'what should have been' rather than 'what is.'

The final song in the soundtrack is almost haunting and by far, the most poignant. 'Ishwar Allah' reaches a new realm of meaning, especially owing to Suvarna Tiwari's powerful voice. The rawness of her tone and the slight change when they reach higher notes, make the track even more heartrending. Modak designs another spectacular piece with sharp classical bends. 'Ishwar Allah' also has the Sufiana andaaz (the Sufi style of singing), reminiscent of many of Abida Parveen's compositions, especially 'Mann Lago Yaar.'

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2019 12:55:36 IST