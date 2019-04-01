PM Narendra Modi: Delhi, Mumbai HC dismiss plea seeking stay on release of Vivek Oberoi's film

Delhi and Mumbai high courts have rejected the plea seeking stay on Narendra Modi's biopic, PM Narendra Modi, according to a report on India Today.

Starring Vivek Oberoi in the lead, the PIL sought to stay the film's release, questioning the timing of its release and said if it was released as per schedule, it was likely to earn a lot more electoral mileage for Modi. It also argued that the release date is in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The MCC, a set of guidelines for political parties and candidates, kicks in from the day of the release of election schedule and remains in force till the end of the electoral process.

Commenting on the dismissal of the PILs, producer and creative director Sandip Ssingh said in a statement, "We are very happy that finally the justice has been given to the film.We believe in the system and the law.We are hoping to release the film on time now."

The Delhi chief electoral officer earlier issued a notice to the four producers of the film, and sought their comments on whether it is possible to delay the release of the film.

On 20 March, East Delhi Returning Officer K Mahesh had suo motu issued notices to the production house and music company behind the film and two leading newspapers for publishing advertisements of the film in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on 5 April, 6 days ahead of the first phase of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, beginning on 11 April.

The biopic has been directed by director Omung Kumar. On 7 January, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis launched the official poster of the film in 23 languages in Mumbai.

The film will traverse the journey of Modi from a young age, his years as chief minister and his election as the prime minister. The shooting for the biopic commenced on 28 January in Modi’s home state of Gujarat.

Apart from Oberoi, the film also stars Boman Irani, Darshan Kumaar, Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Akshat R Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar in pivotal roles.

