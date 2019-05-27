You are here:

PM Narendra Modi box office collection: Vivek Oberoi's film rakes in Rs 11.76 cr during opening weekend

The controversial biopic PM Narendra Modi biopic showed a significant spike in collections on Sunday, 26 May. The Vivek Oberoi-starrer amassed Rs 5.12 crore on Sunday, pushing its total earnings to Rs 11.76 crore. Despite the buzz that the film generated owing to its contentious subject matter, PM Narendra Modi did not witness adequate footfall, earning Rs 2.88 crore on its opening day.

According to trade analysts, the Omung Kumar directorial will have to sustain its pace to amass a satisfactory total.

#PMNarendraModi showed positive trending across the weekend... Biz on Day 3 gave the much-required push... Weekdays crucial, since it needs to maintain the momentum for a satisfactory total... Fri 2.88 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 5.12 cr. Total: ₹ 11.76 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2019

PM Narendra Modi has been facing a tough competition from Guy Ritchie's live-action film, Aladdin as well as Arjun Kapoor's espionage thriller, India's Most Wanted.

The film traces Narendra Modi's journey "from abject poverty, selling tea on a railway station as a chaiwallah (tea seller) to becoming the Leader of the world’s largest democracy".

It was initially scheduled to hit cinemas on 5 April, but was banned by the Election Commission as biopics with political content "threaten level playing field".

Updated Date: May 27, 2019 13:55:35 IST

