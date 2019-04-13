PM Narendra Modi biopic not propaganda but inspiring story, film's producer tells Supreme Court

Sandip Ssingh, the producer of PM Narendra Modi biopic, starring Vivek Oberoi has said that freedom of expression is important in a democracy and the Supreme Court (SC) should view the film as an inspiring story and not as "political propaganda".

The makers recently moved SC to challenge the Election Commission's (EC) ban on the film till the end of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The petition will be heard by the top court on 15 April.

According to Indo-Asian News Service, Ssingh said that every citizen of India has the right to appeal for justice, which is what he is doing as well. He added that for him and his team, the film is special and he wants the world to see it.

The decision to stall PM Narendra Modi came on 10 April, a day after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted the the film a 'U' certificate. The biopic was initially scheduled for release on 5 April and then 11 April. Ssingh said that the team was shocked to receive a notice of ban from EC a day before the premiere. The election watchdog had ruled that no biopics can be released during elections as the political content in such films "threaten level playing field".

"I am here to appeal to the highest court of the country to allow our film to be released. In a vibrant democracy like ours, it's even more important today to allow each and every one of us to enjoy the right to freedom of expression. Please allow us to exercise that right. Our film is not political propaganda. It's just an inspiring story. I request the honourable court to see it as one," said Ssingh.

PM Narendra Modi has been directed by Mary Kom maker Omung Kumar and traces the journey of Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and finally his landmark victory catapulting him as the Prime Minister.

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2019 12:44:23 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.