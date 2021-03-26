Playstation adventure game Ghost of Tsushima to get movie adaptation at Sony Pictures; John Wick filmmaker will direct

Ghost of Tsushima, based on the game that has sold over 6.5 million copies since its release, will be executive produced by Sucker Punch Productions, the company that developed the game.

PlayStation 4’s fastest-selling first-party original IP debut, the adventure game Ghost of Tsushima, is going to be adapted into a film. As reported by Deadline, Chad Stahelski is going to direct it. He is famed for helming Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick. The movie is being developed by Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions.

The game, which has sold over 6.5 million copies since its release in July 2020, has been developed by Sucker Punch Productions. The company is going to act as the executive producer for the film.

Speaking about their collaboration with Chad and his production company 87Eleven Entertainment, Asad Qizilbash, Head of PlayStation Productions, told Deadline that they are excited to bring their vision of Jin's story to the big screen. He added that they love working with creative partners like Chad who are passionate about their games as it ensures the creation of rich adaptations which can excite new audiences and fans.

Along with Chad, Alex Young and Jason Spitz of 87Eleven Entertainment are producing the film. On behalf of Sony Pictures, Peter Kang is going to oversee the project.

Sucker Punch Productions, known for their game franchise Infamous, developed Ghost of Tsushima which sold 2.4 million units in three days of its release.

Chad, who directed the first three films of the John Wick franchise, is soon going to start shooting John Wick 4. Ghost of Tsushima will bring PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures together for the second time. Uncharted which is set to be released on 11 February 2022 is their first film together.