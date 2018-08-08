Plain White T's chartbuster 'Hey There Delilah' to be turned into a TV show on contemporary romance

The anthem of long distance couples, Plain White T's 'Hey There Delilah', is being turned into a TV show. The two-time Grammy nominated band is teaming up with McCabe Entertainment and Primary Wave to develop a romantic comedy based on the story of the number one hit.

Tom Higgenson, the band frontman, will be in LA along with the rest of the team to pitch the "contemporary fairy tale" to multiple studios. "It’s been more than a decade since 'Hey There Delilah' was released, and people always ask me about it. A whole lot of people really connected with that song, and I’m very proud of that. I’m so excited to have an opportunity to give a new generation the chance to form their own connection with the song, and fall in love with its story through this new project," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

The song tells the story about an aspiring singer-songwriter who is in love with a girl from New York City. Separated by a thousand miles, the guy sings to the woman and dreams about having a life with her after making millions with his music. The producers plan to take the song forward and develop a story along similar lines.

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 15:09 PM