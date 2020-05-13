PK and Rock On!! actor Sai Gundewar dies at 42 in Los Angeles after suffering from brain cancer
Actor Sai Gundewar has passed away in the US at the age of 42. He had worked in Bollywood films such as Rock On!! and PK. He is survived by his wife Sapana Amin.
Maharashtra's Home Minister Anil Deshmukh took to social media to express his grief on the demise of the actor. He wrote in Marathi, “Actor Saiprasad Gundewar, who won the hearts of audience through popular films like PK, was defeated in his battle with cancer. With his demise, the Indian film industry has lost a talented actor. A heartfelt tribute!”
Here is Deshmukh's tweet
पी. के. सारख्या लोकप्रिय चित्रपटांच्या माध्यमातून प्रेक्षकांची मने जिंकणारे अभिनेते साईप्रसाद गुंडेवार यांची कॅन्सरशी झुंज अखेर अपयशी ठरली. त्यांच्या निधनाने भारतीय चित्रपट सृष्टीने हरहुन्नरी अभिनेता गमावला आहे. भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली! pic.twitter.com/oHg8qDq4UF
— ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) May 10, 2020
As per a report in India Today, apart from doing films, Gundewar was also a participant in MTV’s popular reality show Splitsvilla in 2010. He had also appeared in another reality show Survivor. Gundewar had worked in Salman Khan’s Yuvvraaj as well. The actor's last film was Saif Ali Khan's Bazaar. Hindustan Times mentions that he was also the founder of Foodizm, a health food delivery service in Mumbai.
Pinkvilla reported that the actor passed away on late Tuesday night in Los Angeles, where he was getting treatment for cancer for the last one year. Gundewar hailed from Nagpur.
One of Gundewar's last Instagram posts was in October 2019, where he spoke about wanting to try a remedy to rid himself of cancer.
Here is the post
View this post on Instagram
Dearest #family and friends not sure how many people know this by the grace of god, great medical help and other things I have been able to successfully suppress cancer and not die. Someone up there is really loving me. So I have decided to share a lot of my insights and tips along with my global teamwhos la based and down frommelbourne. If you or anyone battling any kind of serious ailment and seeking major lifestyle change Please come for this. Its $220 per person and will change your life and sphere for the good. But checkout before you alkalinesuperfoods.com.au take a look at alkalinesuperfoods.com.au and fellas and my profile on www.saigundewar.com www.imdb.com/ saigundewar.
Updated Date: May 13, 2020 19:20:02 IST
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.