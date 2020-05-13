PK and Rock On!! actor Sai Gundewar dies at 42 in Los Angeles after suffering from brain cancer

Actor Sai Gundewar has passed away in the US at the age of 42. He had worked in Bollywood films such as Rock On!! and PK. He is survived by his wife Sapana Amin.

Maharashtra's Home Minister Anil Deshmukh took to social media to express his grief on the demise of the actor. He wrote in Marathi, “Actor Saiprasad Gundewar, who won the hearts of audience through popular films like PK, was defeated in his battle with cancer. With his demise, the Indian film industry has lost a talented actor. A heartfelt tribute!”

Here is Deshmukh's tweet

As per a report in India Today, apart from doing films, Gundewar was also a participant in MTV’s popular reality show Splitsvilla in 2010. He had also appeared in another reality show Survivor. Gundewar had worked in Salman Khan’s Yuvvraaj as well. The actor's last film was Saif Ali Khan's Bazaar. Hindustan Times mentions that he was also the founder of Foodizm, a health food delivery service in Mumbai.

Pinkvilla reported that the actor passed away on late Tuesday night in Los Angeles, where he was getting treatment for cancer for the last one year. Gundewar hailed from Nagpur.

One of Gundewar's last Instagram posts was in October 2019, where he spoke about wanting to try a remedy to rid himself of cancer.

Here is the post

Updated Date: May 13, 2020 19:20:02 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.